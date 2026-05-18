Rachael Ray Has Set Off Divorce Rumors More Than Once — But Her Haters Have It All Wrong
Unless you're new here, you're probably all too familiar with the rampant divorce rumors that constantly swirl around famous cook and television personality Rachael Ray and her husband, entertainment lawyer and musician John Cusimano. From rumors that Cusimano engaged in a five-year-long extramarital affair with a sex worker, to allegations that Cusimano routinely visits swingers clubs, and even reports that during a Christmas trip to see family, Ray sent Cusimano to sleep in a room designated for her mother's cats (Bah humbug?!), it's safe to say that the married couple has heard it all.
According to Ray and Cusimano, however, the internet trolls and haters have it all wrong about their longtime marriage. Ray and Cusimano have always presented as a united front, quick to laugh off the wild and wacky divorce rumors. A spokesperson for Ray and Cusimano told the New York Daily News that the claims in one of the National Enquirer's pieces about Cusimano and a sex worker were "absolutely laughable." And at one point, things got so bad that Ray even took a moment to discuss the rumors during an episode of her famous talk show. "Everybody gossips ... but this stuff is hurting people's feelings who are in our families and friends of ours," she said (via Fox News). "They worry about us," she added. "The tabloids won't stop printing this junk until people stop buying it."
Then, in 2013, the couple even threatened legal action against the National Enquirer for defamation, with a rep telling Fox News that Cusimano's lawyers were in talks with the tabloid. "This is yet another pack of lies printed by the National Enquirer who have been targeting John and Rachael for several years with no merit," the rep said.
Rachael Ray has always kept it real about her marriage
To hear Rachael Ray tell it, John Cusimano is the best thing since sliced bread. "One of the things that, I think, has been essential to my life and my success over the years has been the partner that I chose," she gushed during an episode of her "I'll Sleep When I'm Dead" podcast. "I love my husband, John, and [he] works with me and has built our business and our brand together." That work has paid off for the pair; Ray is estimated to be worth an eye-watering $100 million, per Celebrity Net Worth.
Still, she has always been careful not to sugarcoat their very real, normal relationship, even revealing strange things about their marriage. On an episode of "I'll Sleep When I'm Dead," she also bragged about their willingness to respect each other's space. "John and I largely stay in separate corners," she revealed. But that's not all. She also confessed that they regularly yell at each other during conflicts. "It's very hard, especially for hot-tempered or creative, vociferous — shall we say — loud people to be able to just calm it down," she explained on a different episode. "John and I don't calm it down ever. We have huge screaming matches all the time, but I think that's healthy. I really do. And I don't trust people that are too quiet."
Rachel Ray wasted no time when she met John Cusimano
The story goes that when Rachael Ray first laid eyes on her future hubby, she actually didn't think she was his type, but once she learned otherwise, it was go time! "I tried to set him up on a date with a male friend of mine. And he said, 'But I am not gay,'" she told host Tommy DiDario during an appearance on his "I've Never Said This Before" podcast. "Then I was like, 'Check, please,' and I couldn't wait to get him in the sack. ... It was [a memorable evening], and he is a very blessed man," she declared unabashedly.
Fast forward many years later, and the pair was still going strong! On September 24, 2025, Ray and Cusimano celebrated 20 years of marriage together. "I couldn't let the day get away before saying Happy 20th anniversary to us! Our marriage has been the ultimate dinner party, always full of laughter, flavor and a little bit of spice," she penned in part on Instagram along with a video of the couple enjoying a smooch. So take that, haters!