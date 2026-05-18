Rachael Ray Has Set Off Divorce Rumors More Than Once — But Her Haters Have It All Wrong

Unless you're new here, you're probably all too familiar with the rampant divorce rumors that constantly swirl around famous cook and television personality Rachael Ray and her husband, entertainment lawyer and musician John Cusimano. From rumors that Cusimano engaged in a five-year-long extramarital affair with a sex worker, to allegations that Cusimano routinely visits swingers clubs, and even reports that during a Christmas trip to see family, Ray sent Cusimano to sleep in a room designated for her mother's cats (Bah humbug?!), it's safe to say that the married couple has heard it all.

According to Ray and Cusimano, however, the internet trolls and haters have it all wrong about their longtime marriage. Ray and Cusimano have always presented as a united front, quick to laugh off the wild and wacky divorce rumors. A spokesperson for Ray and Cusimano told the New York Daily News that the claims in one of the National Enquirer's pieces about Cusimano and a sex worker were "absolutely laughable." And at one point, things got so bad that Ray even took a moment to discuss the rumors during an episode of her famous talk show. "Everybody gossips ... but this stuff is hurting people's feelings who are in our families and friends of ours," she said (via Fox News). "They worry about us," she added. "The tabloids won't stop printing this junk until people stop buying it."

Then, in 2013, the couple even threatened legal action against the National Enquirer for defamation, with a rep telling Fox News that Cusimano's lawyers were in talks with the tabloid. "This is yet another pack of lies printed by the National Enquirer who have been targeting John and Rachael for several years with no merit," the rep said.