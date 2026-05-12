Ryan Reynolds Declares Blake Lively The 'Love Of My Life' Days After Baldoni Settlement

Ryan Reynolds just showered Blake Lively with some positivity amidst all her Hollywood drama. On May 10, 2026, the "Deadpool" star celebrated Mother's Day by posting a sweet message about his wife of 14-years, with whom he has four children. "I appreciate this mother beyond measure," Reynolds wrote on his Instagram stories (via People). "She is kind. She is fearless. She's the absolute love of my life and to our four little kids, she's the life of their love." He also included an adorable shot of them wearing yellow raincoats and another of them enjoying a laugh out in nature.

Reynolds' IG story came shortly after Lively and her "It Ends With Us" co-star and director, Justin Baldoni, settled the explosive sexual harassment and retaliation lawsuit Lively launched against him in December 2024. Although 10 out of 13 of Lively's claims had already been thrown out by the judge, the three remaining issues were set to go to trial later in the month. That has all been avoided now.

However, Lively is free to pursue punitive damages and legal expenses from her former co-star. "By agreeing to this settlement, and waiving their right to appeal, Justin Baldoni and every individual defendant now face personal liability for abusing the legal system to silence and intimidate Ms. Lively," her legal team declared in a statement (via Deadline). Meanwhile, Baldoni's $400 million defamation lawsuit against Lively had already been tossed out back in June 2025.