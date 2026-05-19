Johnny Depp's Gray Hair Transformation Was Worlds Away From His Signature Look

When preparing to make his return to the silver screen, Johnny Depp donned new silver locks to go with it. Before the 2025 announcement that he'd been cast in a Lionsgate project, Depp had been out of the limelight for some time, with his last major motion picture being 2018's "Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald." Afterward, Depp shifted toward smaller projects, while the public shifted its focus to his public trial with his ex-wife Amber Heard, which occurred in 2022. But a few years later, he landed lead roles in two larger films, both of which would require major physical transformations.

Personally, I think Johnny Depp looks much better with the gray hair. He definitely should stop dying it and go au naturel. https://t.co/8ClVuehwV1 — Kristie (Martinez) Kohn 🐓🐈‍⬛ (@KristieKohn) April 16, 2025

The actor isn't unfamiliar with switching up his look entirely for a role in a film. Depp has been able to shift his way through various roles, from Edward Scissorhands to the Mad Hatter, taking his audience by surprise every time. But in 2025, he swapped out his typical dark brown hair for silver for the film "Day Drinker," directed by Marc Webb. In it, Depp plays a mysterious blue-eyed, gray-haired guest onboard a private yacht who forms an unlikely connection with a bartender, played by Madelyn Cline. Depp's look for the film is quite striking and is completed by a dyed gray beard to match his altered features. It seems that fans love Depp's silver fox look. One took to X, writing, "Personally, I think Johnny Depp looks much better with the gray hair. He definitely should stop dying it and go au naturel."