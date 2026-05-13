Ryan Seacrest Facing Backlash Over Major American Idol Leak: 'Didn't Even Get To Vote'

Disappointed "American Idol" fans are calling out Ryan Seacrest's latest shady move. Following the Season 26 finale, the longtime host took to Instagram to celebrate Hannah Harper being crowned the winner, which is standard fare for the social media age. Unfortunately, Seacrest (or someone on his social media team) seemingly forgot that the show hadn't yet aired on the West Coast, effectively spoiling the surprise for some of those fans. And they're really not happy about it. Shortly after Seacrest's post went live, West Coast viewers flooded the comments section with their gripes. "Spoiler.. which is fine because now I know I won't bother watching," wrote one such fan. "Ummmmmm we are still ten minute[s] out in California. Grr," another pointed out. "You shouldn't post until after west coast airs show!" complained a third. In response to their post, one fan argued, "We didn't even get to vote."

Meanwhile, over on X, formerly known as Twitter, another West Coast "Idol" viewer took issue with their votes supposedly not being counted. "Voting was closed on the West Coast before you announced the winner," they asserted. "Shame on all of you. I don't think it's right that the West Coast does not get a chance to vote for their singer." Having the outcome spoiled early is fair enough. However, West Coast fans were able to participate in the voting process for Season 26, just like they always have been.