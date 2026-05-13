Ryan Seacrest Facing Backlash Over Major American Idol Leak: 'Didn't Even Get To Vote'
Disappointed "American Idol" fans are calling out Ryan Seacrest's latest shady move. Following the Season 26 finale, the longtime host took to Instagram to celebrate Hannah Harper being crowned the winner, which is standard fare for the social media age. Unfortunately, Seacrest (or someone on his social media team) seemingly forgot that the show hadn't yet aired on the West Coast, effectively spoiling the surprise for some of those fans. And they're really not happy about it. Shortly after Seacrest's post went live, West Coast viewers flooded the comments section with their gripes. "Spoiler.. which is fine because now I know I won't bother watching," wrote one such fan. "Ummmmmm we are still ten minute[s] out in California. Grr," another pointed out. "You shouldn't post until after west coast airs show!" complained a third. In response to their post, one fan argued, "We didn't even get to vote."
Meanwhile, over on X, formerly known as Twitter, another West Coast "Idol" viewer took issue with their votes supposedly not being counted. "Voting was closed on the West Coast before you announced the winner," they asserted. "Shame on all of you. I don't think it's right that the West Coast does not get a chance to vote for their singer." Having the outcome spoiled early is fair enough. However, West Coast fans were able to participate in the voting process for Season 26, just like they always have been.
How voting for 'American Idol' works in 2026
When "American Idol" debuted in 2002, the only way to vote was to call a specific 866 number belonging to each contestant. Time and technology gave birth to the new "American Idol," which allowed for more modern methods of casting votes. These days, fans are allowed to vote through phone calls, texts, and even by leaving detailed comments about their favorite contestant under select social media posts. Unfortunately, this method has caused a bit of confusion. "With social, you are sending it out into the void," one fan argued in an April 2026 interview with Rolling Stone. "There could be people who think they're voting, but they're not actually doing it right."
Through all of these changes, West Coast fans have notably always been included in the process. Although "American Idol" hasn't aired coast-to-coast simultaneously since before the COVID-19 pandemic, its producers created a workaround in 2020. According to Billboard, voting opened when the telecast was still airing on the East Coast and closed before the West Coast fans were able to watch the show from top to bottom. However, all the performances were posted online during the voting window for those who wanted to evaluate the singers' skills (as opposed to just voting blind for their faves). West Coast viewers still had their gripes, which they openly shared.
So, essentially, when it comes to live TV, time zones will always be a problem. But that's not necessarily poor Ryan Seacrest's fault for simply congratulating the latest "Idol" winner online.