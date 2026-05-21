Celebs Who Made The Most Classic Post-Breakup Move: A Hair Transformation
After the wave of sadness that hits post-breakup, there's usually one thing that speaks to us all when that dark cloud finally starts to lift. You stop crying, get yourself together, brush your hair, and for some reason, a thought enters your head as you look into the mirror: I need bangs. Yes, perhaps a drastic hair change will fix everything and distract from your puffy eyes and generally depressing vibe. A new haircut might be exactly what you need.
In many ways, post-breakup haircuts are absolutely vital. A new look isn't just a style change; it's a confidence boost to support your new single life. Confidence is key after any major life change. Breakups are the worst, but they serve as a reminder that change is inevitable, albeit difficult to say the least. You can either let your breakup control you, or you can be stronger for it — and it a sassy bob or killer new bangs are what you need to get you there, snip away.
Most of us can deal with our breakups in private, or with the help of our family and friends. Celebrities, however, have an entirely different breakup experience. With the world scrutinizing their every move, a celebrity breakup and the inevitable haircut that follows is never missed. What's worse is that, most of the time, the public will have a lot to say about it. Here are some celebrities who took their breakups as an opportunity to switch up their hair.
Lena Dunham's break up hair made sense after her messy relationship reveals in her memoir
"Girls" creator Lena Dunham and music producer Jack Antonoff began dating in 2012 and ended things in 2018. Post breakup, Dunham went back to her roots and sported a pixie cut. Dunham isn't a stranger to shorter hair, but while dating Antonoff, she had grown out her locks a bit. Dunham's memoir, "Famesick," provides us with insight into her time with Antonoff. After feeling like a third wheel in her own relationship when a pop star believed to be a then-19-year-old Lorde began getting eerily close with Antonoff, it's no wonder the breakup resulted in a major chop.
Nicole Kidman debuted breakup bangs after divorcing Keith Urban
Nicole Kidman filed for divorce from her ex-husband, Keith Urban, in 2025. The couple had been together for nearly 20 years. Navigating a new life change this extreme is challenging, and Kidman made sure to do it with style. Shortly after their announced split, Kidman appeared at Paris Fashion Week rocking a fresh set of breakup bangs. She was joined by the two daughters she shares with Urban, who have been by their mother's side throughout the divorce, according to People.
After Justin Bieber's quick rebound marriage, a rebranding chop was just what Selena Gomez needed
The Jelena breakup timeline is very messy, but Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber officially called it quits in 2018 after briefly reuniting. Throughout her time with Bieber, Gomez was known to sport long brown waves. After their breakup, she was seen in a cute sun-kissed bob cut below her chin — the shortest her hair had been. Given the circumstances of this relationship and the marriage between Bieber and Haley Baldwin that followed soon after, a big hair change was probably the right move to ignite confidence.
Demi Lovato went from Disney pop girl to edgy rocker after her breakup
Demi Lovato probably had one of the most extreme hair transformations after her 2020 breakup from her ex-fiance, actor Max Ehrich. Lovato's long mane had been flowing her since her Disney days, but she closed that chapter by getting a short pixie cut after her breakup. The cut wasn't the only thing that turned a lot of heads. Around this time, Lovato came out as non-binary and explained on the "4D with Demi Lovato Podcast" that cutting off her hair was also an expression of her "shedding all of the gender norms" that had been placed on her.
Katy Perry chopped it all off, but at what cost?
Demi Lovato isn't the only pop star who went with a pixie cut after a breakup. Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom were an on-again, off-again item for quite some time, with their official split being announced in 2025. However, things seemed serious when the couple briefly split back in 2017, especially after Perry made the decision to don a platinum blond pixie shortly after. This hair change marked the beginning of a new music era for her album "Witness." Unfortunately, some say it went all downhill from here for Perry music-wise.
Kristen Stewart's first major chop led to her signature style
Kristen Stewart chopped everything off into a shocking yet fashionable long pixie after her relationship with fellow "Twilight" actor Robert Pattinson. The two had been linked from 2009 to 2013, with a major slip-up on Stewart's part in 2012 after she was caught kissing Rupert Sanders. Since dating Pattison and stepping out in her first major chop, Stewart hasn't been afraid to experiment with her hair and often sports short, experimental styles that really define her look. This breakup and fresh cut marked a major change in Stewart's life, as she came out on "Saturday Night Live" in 2017 and has since married screenwriter Dylan Meyer.
Halle Berry's breakup cut brought her back to her roots
It seems that there's a pixie cut trend when it comes to major life changes and breakups. Halle Berry, however, has made her iconic pixie cut her signature look. When she was dating model Gabriel Aubry, Berry ditched her usual pixie and grew her hair out into long waves. After the two broke up in 2010 after four years of dating, leading to a brutal custody battle over their daughter, Berry brought back her trimmed pixie hair that she's known for. That's the beauty of breakups — sometimes they can remind you exactly who you truly are.