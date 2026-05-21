Celebs Who Made The Most Classic Post-Breakup Move: A Hair Transformation

After the wave of sadness that hits post-breakup, there's usually one thing that speaks to us all when that dark cloud finally starts to lift. You stop crying, get yourself together, brush your hair, and for some reason, a thought enters your head as you look into the mirror: I need bangs. Yes, perhaps a drastic hair change will fix everything and distract from your puffy eyes and generally depressing vibe. A new haircut might be exactly what you need.

In many ways, post-breakup haircuts are absolutely vital. A new look isn't just a style change; it's a confidence boost to support your new single life. Confidence is key after any major life change. Breakups are the worst, but they serve as a reminder that change is inevitable, albeit difficult to say the least. You can either let your breakup control you, or you can be stronger for it — and it a sassy bob or killer new bangs are what you need to get you there, snip away.

Most of us can deal with our breakups in private, or with the help of our family and friends. Celebrities, however, have an entirely different breakup experience. With the world scrutinizing their every move, a celebrity breakup and the inevitable haircut that follows is never missed. What's worse is that, most of the time, the public will have a lot to say about it. Here are some celebrities who took their breakups as an opportunity to switch up their hair.