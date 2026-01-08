Nicole Kidman & Keith Urban's Nasty Divorce Ends In Custody Fight Fueled By Old Wounds
Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban's split (which we saw coming) apparently hit a snag in being finalized, as the pair had issues coming to a consensus on custody of their children. The former couple share two daughters, Sunday and Faith, and originally, Kidman and Urban had signed a parenting plan before even filing their divorce papers. As reported by People in September 2025, Urban agreed to give the "Holland" actor custody of the kids for roughly 300 days out of the year.
Apparently, that was a major issue in resolving their divorce, as the "You'll Think of Me" artist was unhappy with being relegated to visits every other weekend. "Keith was initially asking for equal time with their daughters," a source told the Daily Mail on January 7, a day after the divorce was finalized. The former couple had agreed that no child support would be paid out, but Urban initially dug his heels in on the custody agreement. "She was anxious and distressed that he wasn't going to budge. ... It took a lot of wearing down but Keith finally agreed to her terms," the insider said. Reportedly, Urban knew a judge would side with Kidman if they went to court, so he opted to agree to her terms.
According to a source, the reason the actor was so adamant that she have majority custody was because of how it played out with Kidman and Tom Cruise's children. "Nicole also wanted the kids more because she wasn't given that benefit when she divorced Tom Cruise," the source told the Daily Mail. Kidman and Cruise had equal custody of their two children, who eventually became estranged from their mother. Meanwhile, the "Babygirl" star made sure to be close with her and Urban's daughters as their divorce was finalized.
Keith Urban reportedly misses Nicole Kidman and the kids
Just days before Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban's divorce was finalized, the "A Family Affair" actor rang in the New Year with their two daughters. Kidman posted a photo to her Instagram Stories on January 2, per People, which captured her and her daughters watching fireworks over the water in Sydney, Australia. The trio were photographed from behind, and their arms were wrapped around one another as they took in the scene. "Looking forward into 2026 xx," Kidman wrote on the pic.
Perhaps Urban was creeping his ex-wife's Instagram and caught the photo, because a few days later, it was reported that he was feeling like the odd man out. "He's hurting and there are some serious regrets starting to kick in," a source told Star on January 5. "He misses the kids terribly and he's finding it tough to deal with the harsh reality that his family is blown up," the insider added.
Even though the country star may have struck out with his custody wishes, he didn't leave empty-handed. When Kidman and Urban's divorce was filed, a surprising financial detail was revealed. Documents obtained by Radar in September showed that Kidman possibly owed her ex-husband a substantial amount of money. The pair had signed a prenuptial agreement that included a sobriety clause where the "Aquaman" actor would pay Urban somewhere in the neighborhood of $600,000 for every year he abstained from drugs and alcohol while they were married. Urban and Kidman's marriage had started out rockier than many people realized, as the "Somebody Like You" singer spent the early months of their marriage in rehab to address his addiction issues.