No, Jon Gosselin From Jon & Kate Plus 8 Does Not Work At A Golf Course Now
Jon Gosselin's life has really changed since his reality TV fame, following the cancellation of "Jon & Kate Plus 8," which occurred amid his tumultuous divorce. Although Kate Gosselin was able to continue making a living in the reality TV world — most notably on "Kate Plus 8," which followed her life as a single mother raising eight children — Jon almost immediately returned to the job market. However, a viral tweet claiming that he's working at a golf course is fake news.
On May 14, 2026, a golf enthusiast on X, formerly known as Twitter, tweeted a photo of a sign listing a man named John Gosselin as the Aronimink Golf Course Superintendent, next to an image of the reality star. But there's one glaring mistake; the father-of-eight's name is famously spelled Jon. Plus, according to press clippings, the John Gosselin who works for Aronimink is a much older Caucasian male with white hair. Meanwhile, the TLC alum has Korean ancestry.
Remember Jon from Jon and Kate plus 8? He's the superintendent at Aronimink now. Feel old yet? pic.twitter.com/46OIKU5pEc
— LIV Golf Buff (@LIVGolfBuff) May 14, 2026
Netizens were quick to correct the blunder. "Its not [the] same guy. Do your research lol," urged one fan. Meanwhile, another user tweeted a screenshot of the career section of Jon's Wikipedia page, which listed his brief stints installing solar panels, working at TGI Fridays, and doing I.T. work for a healthcare facility. "I don't see how he would go from this resume to golf course superintendent," they quipped. "Yeah, I am going to say no way that is the same guy." Correct.
Jon Gosselin has at least two jobs
If you're wondering what exactly Jon Gosselin does for a living today, he has worked in several different fields. Currently, the "Jon & Kate Plus 8" star appears to be working in I.T. and DJing on the side. While speaking with In Touch Weekly, in 2023, Gosselin explained how he managed to make his hectic schedule work. "I don't start till 10 o'clock so I can work Sunday nights," the TLC alum clarified about his I.T. role (via Yahoo!). "I can work Thursday nights because I don't start until 10 o'clock on Friday and Fridays are half days. So, I usually try to get all my hours in." He elaborated, "Everything's very task oriented in my life. I'm an I.T. professional. I maintain a schedule. Everything's in my Google calendar and what I need to do, where I need to be."
However, these are far from the first roles that he's shared publicly. Back in 2021, Gosselin, who previously worked in I.T. for Amazon, penned a heartfelt Instagram post when he was moving to another location. "This is my work family that I'm leaving to transfer to another facility next week," he noted alongside a photo of his co-workers in the warehouse. The former reality star added, "Gonna miss my team!!!" As of May 2026, he doesn't appear to work for Amazon.