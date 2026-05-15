No, Jon Gosselin From Jon & Kate Plus 8 Does Not Work At A Golf Course Now

Jon Gosselin's life has really changed since his reality TV fame, following the cancellation of "Jon & Kate Plus 8," which occurred amid his tumultuous divorce. Although Kate Gosselin was able to continue making a living in the reality TV world — most notably on "Kate Plus 8," which followed her life as a single mother raising eight children — Jon almost immediately returned to the job market. However, a viral tweet claiming that he's working at a golf course is fake news.

On May 14, 2026, a golf enthusiast on X, formerly known as Twitter, tweeted a photo of a sign listing a man named John Gosselin as the Aronimink Golf Course Superintendent, next to an image of the reality star. But there's one glaring mistake; the father-of-eight's name is famously spelled Jon. Plus, according to press clippings, the John Gosselin who works for Aronimink is a much older Caucasian male with white hair. Meanwhile, the TLC alum has Korean ancestry.

Remember Jon from Jon and Kate plus 8? He's the superintendent at Aronimink now. Feel old yet? pic.twitter.com/46OIKU5pEc — LIV Golf Buff (@LIVGolfBuff) May 14, 2026

Netizens were quick to correct the blunder. "Its not [the] same guy. Do your research lol," urged one fan. Meanwhile, another user tweeted a screenshot of the career section of Jon's Wikipedia page, which listed his brief stints installing solar panels, working at TGI Fridays, and doing I.T. work for a healthcare facility. "I don't see how he would go from this resume to golf course superintendent," they quipped. "Yeah, I am going to say no way that is the same guy." Correct.