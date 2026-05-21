Tom Hanks' Son Chet Has Had Quite The Transformation

While Tom Hanks' youngest son is growing up to look just like the star, Chet Hanks is actually following in his footsteps. He once told Bustle that this career goal was inevitable. "This was the family business," he mused, so it was only a matter of time before he tried it himself. However, it may have happened even sooner than he expected, as he signed with an agent at just 16 and immediately landed his first role in the 2007 "Bratz" movie while still a sophomore. "I got to take two months off and go film this movie and hang out around a bunch of hot 19-year-old chicks," Chet recalled, quipping, "It was the perfect first gig."

A slew of cameos and small roles followed in films like 2008's "Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull." However, it wasn't until he got sober in 2014 that he started booking bigger gigs. First, there was 2016's "Maron" TV series, in which he played a wealthy kid going to rehab. "Creatively, it was a blessing," the then-25-year-old told People. He followed that up with recurring roles on "Shameless" and "Empire," telling People of the latter, "It's kind of a role that I've always really wanted to play." Chet hit yet another big break in 2024 when he was cast on Netflix's "Running Point," opposite Kate Hudson. His dad's acting advice was to "show up on time, know your lines and be nice to everybody," and, as he told Page Six, this guidance was really paying off.