Why Goldie Hawn's Daughter Initially Struggled To Accept Kurt Russell: 'A Lot To Handle'

When Goldie Hawn's troubled relationship with Bill Hudson ended in September 1980, her children were very young. Oliver Hudson was about to celebrate his 4th birthday, while Kate Hudson was 1. Hawn began dating Kurt Russell less than a year after the divorce was finalized in March 1982, bringing a new man into her kids' lives when they were 6 and 4. Hawn and Russell may have gone on to have a decades-long relationship, but Oliver and Kate had no way of knowing this.

Kate, in particular, was wary of the "Stargate" actor, largely because she didn't know how Russell and his son, Boston, would fit into her life. "At the time, it was like, 'Is this going to be my dad?'" she revealed on her and Oliver's podcast "Sibling Revelry" (via People). "And I was meeting his son [Boston], which meant, 'Does this mean that this is my brother?' It was a lot to handle at such a young age." But it turned out that the "Almost Famous" star had nothing to worry about.

Kate and Russell went on to forge a beautiful daughter-father bond that she loves to gush about. "He gave me the gift of confidence instilling a knowingness in me that I deserved everything I worked for and I knew that he'd always have my back in whatever challenges may lay ahead," she captioned an Instagram post in honor of his 70th birthday in March 2021. Kate, who calls Russell her "Pa," found in her mother's partner the father figure she had been lacking.