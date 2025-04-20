Goldie Hawn's Stepson Boston Russell Secretly Lives A Lavish Life
When it comes to Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell's blended brood, most of the couple's kids have followed in their famous footsteps. Kurt's first child, Boston Russell, is the exception. However, that's not to say he hasn't enjoyed a ton of perks.
If this is your first time seeing the name "Boston," you're probably not alone. As we said, he didn't go into showbiz like his semi-step-siblings (Hawn and Kurt famously never got married), Oliver Hudson and Kate Hudson, and his half-brother, Wyatt Russell. It also seems as though he prefers to slip under the radar, with his Instagram profile set to private, and the last photo on his Facebook page (at least at the time of this writing) uploaded back in 2021. One thing that is clear, though, is that he's an avid traveler. Case in point: The few images that have been uploaded to his Facebook have shown him posing in Tibet, Rio de Janeiro, and Salvador, Brazil.
Of course, the pictures of Boston in those locations haven't exactly shown him to be spending all his time exclusively in luxurious hotels, so we certainly wouldn't say he's advertising an overly luxurious lifestyle. Even so, there's no question he had the means to travel the world — and whether he footed the bill for all of those himself or another member of his uber-famous family chipped in (after all, Wyatt is said to be worth an impressive $12 million by Celebrity Net Worth, and he seemed to be present for the Rio de Janeiro trip), he certainly wasn't slumming it, either.
Boston Russell is close with his family
While Boston Russell is far more mysterious than his dad, stepmom, and siblings (and even his mom, actor Season Hubley), it does seem as though he's done some work in the entertainment business. For starters, he has two credits listed on IMDb — first as a production assistant on his dad's 1996 film "Executive Decision," when he was just a teenager, and then a 2005 episode of "60 Minutes" profiling his stepmom. His Facebook also notes that he was involved in a web series, "On Pilgrimage: The Spiritual Centers of L.A.," and that he worked for a time at Earthstream Media. At the time of this writing, his Facebook states that he works at a psychiatric health facility.
One thing that is clear about Boston? His closeness with his family. In addition to being spotted exercising with Goldie Hawn in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak, he's also made appearances at the odd event, such as Hawn and Kurt Russell's joint Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony in 2017, and the 2006 "Poseidon" premiere. Boston also attended a dinner at the White House with Hawn back in 2000.
As for his siblings, he's tight with them, too. While Kate Hudson doesn't have a relationship with her half-siblings on her dad's side of the family, the same can't be said for Boston. In fact, both she and Oliver Hudson spoke about him on "Sibling Revelry," with Kate even tearing up thinking about their first meeting. Funnily enough, the Hudsons also jokingly pointed to his lavish lifestyle, even as a kid. "We'd convince Boston how important it was to get a trampoline, because we knew that if he asked Pa, by end of the day, we'd have a trampoline," Kate joked. Maybe Kurt was paying for those trips, after all!