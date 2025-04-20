Goldie Hawn's Stepson Boston Russell Secretly Lives A Lavish Life

When it comes to Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell's blended brood, most of the couple's kids have followed in their famous footsteps. Kurt's first child, Boston Russell, is the exception. However, that's not to say he hasn't enjoyed a ton of perks.

If this is your first time seeing the name "Boston," you're probably not alone. As we said, he didn't go into showbiz like his semi-step-siblings (Hawn and Kurt famously never got married), Oliver Hudson and Kate Hudson, and his half-brother, Wyatt Russell. It also seems as though he prefers to slip under the radar, with his Instagram profile set to private, and the last photo on his Facebook page (at least at the time of this writing) uploaded back in 2021. One thing that is clear, though, is that he's an avid traveler. Case in point: The few images that have been uploaded to his Facebook have shown him posing in Tibet, Rio de Janeiro, and Salvador, Brazil.

Of course, the pictures of Boston in those locations haven't exactly shown him to be spending all his time exclusively in luxurious hotels, so we certainly wouldn't say he's advertising an overly luxurious lifestyle. Even so, there's no question he had the means to travel the world — and whether he footed the bill for all of those himself or another member of his uber-famous family chipped in (after all, Wyatt is said to be worth an impressive $12 million by Celebrity Net Worth, and he seemed to be present for the Rio de Janeiro trip), he certainly wasn't slumming it, either.

