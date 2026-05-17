John Travolta's New Look At The 2026 Cannes Film Festival Has The Internet In A Tizzy

John Travolta made his directorial debut at the 79th annual Cannes Film Festival, but his exciting career milestone was overshadowed by his dashing new look. As you can see below, the "Grease" star looked extra refreshed as he walked the red carpet with his daughter, Ella Bleu. However, it wasn't just the perfectly tailored tuxedo or the contrasting white beanie that shaved a few years off the 72-year-old's appearance. For that, he can actually thank his dark, inky beard and mustache. Not to mention, his skin looked particularly healthy and buoyant.

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Of course, the internet has shared a variety of opinions about Travolta's transformation. One user on X started things off with positivity. "John Travolta and Ella looking sharp together on the Cannes carpet family moments like this hit harder after everything they've been through. Proud dad energy," they wrote. But things crumbled — and fast.

One fan, for example, claimed Travolta used technology to pick his fresh 'fit. "Computer: Dress me in a generic director outfit. Oh, and heel lifts," they joked. Another compared the star to an iconic mascot. "LOL I thought that was Chef Boyardeee!" they wrote. There were also several comparisons between Travolta and other famous names — including a '90s R&B singer. "Jon B. Travolta.... they don't know about this here ..." commented one fan.

Despite the mixed reactions, Travolta still had much to celebrate.