John Travolta's New Look At The 2026 Cannes Film Festival Has The Internet In A Tizzy
John Travolta made his directorial debut at the 79th annual Cannes Film Festival, but his exciting career milestone was overshadowed by his dashing new look. As you can see below, the "Grease" star looked extra refreshed as he walked the red carpet with his daughter, Ella Bleu. However, it wasn't just the perfectly tailored tuxedo or the contrasting white beanie that shaved a few years off the 72-year-old's appearance. For that, he can actually thank his dark, inky beard and mustache. Not to mention, his skin looked particularly healthy and buoyant.
Of course, the internet has shared a variety of opinions about Travolta's transformation. One user on X started things off with positivity. "John Travolta and Ella looking sharp together on the Cannes carpet family moments like this hit harder after everything they've been through. Proud dad energy," they wrote. But things crumbled — and fast.
One fan, for example, claimed Travolta used technology to pick his fresh 'fit. "Computer: Dress me in a generic director outfit. Oh, and heel lifts," they joked. Another compared the star to an iconic mascot. "LOL I thought that was Chef Boyardeee!" they wrote. There were also several comparisons between Travolta and other famous names — including a '90s R&B singer. "Jon B. Travolta.... they don't know about this here ..." commented one fan.
Despite the mixed reactions, Travolta still had much to celebrate.
John Travolta received a prestigious award at Cannes
John Travolta had a few great reasons to get spiffy for Cannes. For starters, his directorial debut, "Propeller One-Way Night Coach," which he also starred in, was adapted from the children's book he wrote in the '90s. Travolta — a Cannes Film Festival mainstay — also received an honorary Palme d'Or Award to celebrate a lifetime of achievement. And he had no idea what was coming! "I am completely surprised!" he said during his acceptance speech (via Yahoo! Entertainment). "I can't believe this ..." Speaking to Thierry Fremaux, the festival's director, Travolta continued: "You said this would be a special night, but I didn't know it would mean this."
Cannes was also extra special for Travolta because his daughter, Ella Bleu, also starred in his passion project. When speaking with Entertainment Weekly about her performance as a genial flight attendant, Travolta likened directing her to "the biggest joy of my life." He continued, "Ella is such a terrific actress, and I've watched her audition and be in other projects, and she has got such depth and such rarefied beauty that I could not wait to display her in this movie the way I imagined she should be displayed." And although he did point out his obvious bias, he still sees a bright future for his daughter. "When Ella is on screen in this movie, it's a superstar born."
Can someone say adorable?