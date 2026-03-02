Before & After Pics Show Ella Bleu Travolta's Stunning Height Transformation
John Travolta's daughter is all grown up, and she certainly seems to have inherited her dad's tall genes. These after pics show the actor and Ella Bleu Travolta standing side-by-side and at the same height. In fact, from some angles, Ella has actually been a touch taller than her famous father. It's a far cry from the youngster we once saw walk the carpet with her parents towering over her!
Okay, so when it comes to Ella looking taller than John, she has been wearing heels. In fact, when she was photographed alongside her dad at the TCM Classic Film Festival, she was wearing what looked to be Dior J'Adior Slingback pumps. Those would have added four inches to the singer's height. That said, the "Grease" star confirmed in an interview with Tina Brown for "The Diana Chronicles" that he was 6 feet tall, so if Ella was a tad taller than him (or even the same height, for that matter) in heels, that would still mean she was reasonably tall herself. After all, John had also pointed out to Brown that when he'd danced with Princess Diana at the White House in 1985, he'd been struck by the fact that the late princess was the same height as him in her shoes for the evening. "I think with heels she's probably my height. Tall woman," he said about Princess Diana's stature.
Ella is certainly in some very good company, then!
Ella was taller than her late mom, Kelly Preston
At a reported height of 5-foot-6, Ella Bleu Travolta's mom, Kelly Preston, wasn't the shortest star in Hollywood. However, Ella was certainly taller than her — and in one of their final red carpet appearances together, that could already be seen.
The Preston-Travoltas had gone to the 2018 Cannes Film Festival as a family while Preston and John Travolta promoted their film "Gotti." As part of the festivities, they'd attended the premiere of "Solo: A Star Wars Story." While on the steps of the Palais des Festivals, Ella was very evidently taller than her mom. There is a chance that the then-teenage Ella was wearing higher heels than Preston. However, both of them had floor-length dresses on, so it's hard to say. One thing that certainly is noteworthy, though, is that at the time Ella was already gaining on her dad in the height department. Some angles made her look just slightly shorter than him, while others seemed as though they were virtually neck and neck. Either way, there was no question that she was a very tall teen.
It's worth pointing out that Ella's brother, Ben Travolta, is also quite tall. In a picture that their dad shared to his Instagram, it looked as though the 15-year-old was pretty close to his older sister's height. Those Travolta height genes are clearly strong.