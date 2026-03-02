Before & After Pics Show Ella Bleu Travolta's Stunning Height Transformation

John Travolta's daughter is all grown up, and she certainly seems to have inherited her dad's tall genes. These after pics show the actor and Ella Bleu Travolta standing side-by-side and at the same height. In fact, from some angles, Ella has actually been a touch taller than her famous father. It's a far cry from the youngster we once saw walk the carpet with her parents towering over her!

Presley Ann & Steve Granitz/Getty

Okay, so when it comes to Ella looking taller than John, she has been wearing heels. In fact, when she was photographed alongside her dad at the TCM Classic Film Festival, she was wearing what looked to be Dior J'Adior Slingback pumps. Those would have added four inches to the singer's height. That said, the "Grease" star confirmed in an interview with Tina Brown for "The Diana Chronicles" that he was 6 feet tall, so if Ella was a tad taller than him (or even the same height, for that matter) in heels, that would still mean she was reasonably tall herself. After all, John had also pointed out to Brown that when he'd danced with Princess Diana at the White House in 1985, he'd been struck by the fact that the late princess was the same height as him in her shoes for the evening. "I think with heels she's probably my height. Tall woman," he said about Princess Diana's stature.

Ella is certainly in some very good company, then!