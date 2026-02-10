John Travolta's Son Ben's Impressive Height Has Us Stunned In New Photo

John Travolta's youngest child, Ben Travolta, isn't so little anymore. In a new photo posted to Instagram on February 7, 2026, the 15-year-old was nearly as tall as his legendary father. As you can see below, Ben posed happily on one side of John as his sister, Ella Bleu, flanked the actor's other side. The happy trio stood on a sidewalk in front of what appeared to be an ornate building or arch.

Though the "Grease" star was leaning over slightly to fit both of his kids in the frame while hugging his son, it's clear that Ben has taken after John in the height department. "My beautiful babies in my belated Christmas card 2025," John wrote in the caption, adding, "Hope all is going well."

Although Ben's exact height is unknown, he seems to be just a couple of inches shorter than his dad. Of course, this isn't surprising, given that both of his parents are taller than average. John's height is listed as six feet five inches on IMDb, which is three inches taller than the average U.S. man.

Meanwhile, Ben's mother, the late Kelly Preston, was five feet six inches — more than two inches taller than the average woman. Basically, it would've been an anomaly if Ben's transformation over the years didn't include a big growth spurt. Plus, it's also quite possible that the teenager isn't done growing yet, so he may very well eclipse John in height one day.