Tragic Details About John Travolta's Youngest Son Ben

John Travolta's youngest son Ben Travolta has faced a great deal of tragedy in his young life. Although the teen — who turns 15 years old in November 2025 — lives a pretty low-key life in spite of his father's international fame and legions of fans, he's faced private challenges beyond his years. Ben's first brush with tragedy happened before he was born when his older brother Jett Travolta suddenly died. Jett passed away in January 2009 during a Travolta family vacation in the Bahamas. At the time, it was reported that he suffered from a seizure and head injury from hitting his head in a bathtub. Because of Jett Travolta's tragic death, his little brother Ben never got to meet him and has been forced to forever rely on his family's recollections of him.

Of course, Jett's death rocked the entire family, as John and his wife Kelly Preston became celebrities who lost their child way too young. In February 2014, John revealed that the death of his oldest child was, understandably, the "worst" thing he'd ever experienced (via BBC News). "The truth is, I didn't know if I was going to make it," he continued, adding, "Life was no longer interesting to me, so it took a lot to get me better." However, the birth of Ben, which occurred on November 23, 2010, helped give their little family something positive to hold onto. "For us, it's been uplifting," John shared about Ben's birth with Woman's Day in 2011. "He's given the house a renewed spirit and purpose. He's brought us a new beginning and his presence has brought joy to all the people who have wanted the best for us." Unfortunately, the Travolta family — including Ben and his sister, Ella Bleu Travolta — would go on to experience more tragedy a few years later.