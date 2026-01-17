John Travolta's Youngest Son Ben's Transformation Is Head-Turning

Over the years, John Travolta has shared many glimpses of his and Kelly Preston's youngest child, Ben Travolta, with the world. Even so, for longtime fans of the "Grease" star, it may still come as a shock just how much Ben has transformed. From miracle baby to parkour enthusiast kid and now a skiing teen, Ben is growing up fast.

Of course, Ben has been in the spotlight since before he was born. As those familiar with the Travolta family's heartbreaking past will recall, John and Preston were mourning the tragic death of their firstborn son, Jett Travolta, when they announced they were expecting a baby. The couple shared the news in a statement on their website in spring 2010, writing, "We want to be the first to share this great news with everyone that we are expecting a new addition to our family" (via CNN). That November, they shared another happy update. "We are overjoyed to announce the arrival of our son, Ella's baby brother, Benjamin Travolta. ... Benjamin is healthy and doing beautifully," they wrote on John's website.

A few months later, the new parents would speak to People, describing their newborn as a "miracle." John also said of baby Ben, "He's given the house a renewed spirit and purpose." That particular line became especially poignant a few years later. In a 2014 interview, John shared that initially, he didn't know if he'd survive the pain of his eldest child's passing. "I didn't know if I was going to make it. ... Life was no longer interesting to me," he admitted (via BBC News). Ben certainly was a miracle in more ways than one, then — and in the years that have followed, his dad has made no secret of how much he adores him.