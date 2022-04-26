John Travolta Just Showed Off His Son's Unexpected Talent
It turns out that talent clearly runs in the Travolta family, as John Travolta just let fans in on his son Ben Travolta's pretty unexpected skill. The "Grease" star is very much the proud father when it comes to his kids and can't help gushing over his seriously adorable clan on social media. For Easter, on April 17, John shared a short Instagram clip of himself alongside Ben and his daughter, Ella, as they celebrated the Holiday together. The trio wished his followers a "Happy Easter" as John and Ella held on to a large, plush pink rabbit as Ben cuddled their little dog, Mac N Cheese, who has quite the adorable adoption story.
That video followed a heart-wrenching family post from John on April 14 as he remembered his late son, Jett Travolta. "My dearest Jetty, I miss you more than words can say. I think about you everyday. Happy Birthday. Love, your Dad," he wrote alongside a black and white photo of them together. Jett died in 2016 after experiencing a seizure during a vacation. John shared his three children with his late wife, Kelly Preston, who tragically died in 2020, two years after she was diagnosed with breast cancer.
But there's no doubting Jett and Preston would be very proud of Ben after seeing the impressive video of the youngster John shared to Instagram on April 25.
Move over, Tom Holland!
Parkour! It looks like "Spider-Man: No Way Home" star Tom Holland could be getting a run for his money from John Travolta's son, Ben Travolta. John showed off Ben's seriously impressive parkour skills in a video, which showed him leaping from object to object with pretty incredible precision and even swinging off monkey bars before holding onto a wall. Ben, who was born in 2010, clearly has some serious stamina and serious muscles, as John captioned the video, "My Spider-Man Ben!"
We're not the only ones impressed, either, as the comments section of John's video was flooded with praise from fans and famous faces alike. Ella Travolta commented with two clapping and a praising hands emoji, while former "Saved By The Bell" star turned "Access Hollywood" correspondent Mario Lopez wrote, "Right on Ben." High praise from the ripped star! Jamie Lee Curtis was equally enthralled, as she commented in all caps, "WOWZA." Wowza, indeed.
Understandably, John just can't stop showing off his adorable family on social media and we certainly love seeing his kids grow up. In November 2021, the "Hairspray" star shared the sweetest Instagram post for Ben's 11th birthday with a family snap showing himself with Ben and Ella. "Happy birthday my beautiful boy. Your dad adores you!" John captioned that upload. One thing's for sure, this is one beautiful and strong family we just can't get enough of.