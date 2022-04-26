John Travolta Just Showed Off His Son's Unexpected Talent

Parkour! It looks like "Spider-Man: No Way Home" star Tom Holland could be getting a run for his money from John Travolta's son, Ben Travolta. John showed off Ben's seriously impressive parkour skills in a video, which showed him leaping from object to object with pretty incredible precision and even swinging off monkey bars before holding onto a wall. Ben, who was born in 2010, clearly has some serious stamina and serious muscles, as John captioned the video, "My Spider-Man Ben!"

We're not the only ones impressed, either, as the comments section of John's video was flooded with praise from fans and famous faces alike. Ella Travolta commented with two clapping and a praising hands emoji, while former "Saved By The Bell" star turned "Access Hollywood" correspondent Mario Lopez wrote, "Right on Ben." High praise from the ripped star! Jamie Lee Curtis was equally enthralled, as she commented in all caps, "WOWZA." Wowza, indeed.

Understandably, John just can't stop showing off his adorable family on social media and we certainly love seeing his kids grow up. In November 2021, the "Hairspray" star shared the sweetest Instagram post for Ben's 11th birthday with a family snap showing himself with Ben and Ella. "Happy birthday my beautiful boy. Your dad adores you!" John captioned that upload. One thing's for sure, this is one beautiful and strong family we just can't get enough of.