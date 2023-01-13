John Travolta Posts Touching Goodbye To His Friend Lisa Marie Presley

John Travolta has shared a heartbreaking tribute to his late friend, Lisa Marie Presley. Lisa Marie sadly died on January 12 after being admitted to hospital following a cardiac arrest. Her mom, Priscilla Presley was the one who confirmed her passing, telling People in a statement, "It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us." Priscilla continued, "She was the most passionate strong and loving woman I have ever known. We ask for privacy as we try to deal with this profound loss. Thank you for the love and prayers." She also added that the Presley family would not be making any further statements.

Now, Travolta is also speaking out about Lisa Marie's untimely death, as the two had been close friends for years. In fact, Lisa Marie even defended Travolta and his late wife Kelly Preston back in 2009 over their connections to Scientology following the sad death of their son, Jett. Writing on her MySpace blog, Lisa Marie called the two "the sweetest people in the world" (via Marie Claire) and hit back at those suggesting the two didn't do all they could for their son. Travolta later moved away from the church, as did Lisa Marie.

Sadly, Travolta is now sharing another public post following a sad death (he lost his late "Grease" co-star Olivia Newton John in 2022) as he says goodbye to Lisa Marie.