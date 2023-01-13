John Travolta Posts Touching Goodbye To His Friend Lisa Marie Presley
John Travolta has shared a heartbreaking tribute to his late friend, Lisa Marie Presley. Lisa Marie sadly died on January 12 after being admitted to hospital following a cardiac arrest. Her mom, Priscilla Presley was the one who confirmed her passing, telling People in a statement, "It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us." Priscilla continued, "She was the most passionate strong and loving woman I have ever known. We ask for privacy as we try to deal with this profound loss. Thank you for the love and prayers." She also added that the Presley family would not be making any further statements.
Now, Travolta is also speaking out about Lisa Marie's untimely death, as the two had been close friends for years. In fact, Lisa Marie even defended Travolta and his late wife Kelly Preston back in 2009 over their connections to Scientology following the sad death of their son, Jett. Writing on her MySpace blog, Lisa Marie called the two "the sweetest people in the world" (via Marie Claire) and hit back at those suggesting the two didn't do all they could for their son. Travolta later moved away from the church, as did Lisa Marie.
Sadly, Travolta is now sharing another public post following a sad death (he lost his late "Grease" co-star Olivia Newton John in 2022) as he says goodbye to Lisa Marie.
John Travolta mourned his 'baby girl' Lisa Marie Presley
John Travolta took to Instagram on January 12 to publicly mourn Lisa Marie Presley shortly after her death was made public. The actor shared a photo of the 54-year-old star alongside the caption, "Lisa baby girl, I'm so sorry. I'll miss you but I know I'll see you again." He then signed off the post by sending his condolences to Lisa Marie's mom, Priscilla Presley, and her children, Riley Keough, and Harper and Finley Lockwood. Lisa Marie was also mom to Benjamin Keough, who died in 2020.
Lisa Marie's children are yet to speak out publicly regarding her death, though plenty of fans shared tributes in the comments section of Travolta's post. "She is with her Benjamin and Dad [Elvis Presley] I hope her heart can now be whole once again," one person commented, while another wrote, "My Condolences to the Presley family, you and all who knew and love her personally. You have had too much heart ache lately I am so sorry for your losses past and present."
Lisa Marie's close friendship with the Travolta's was tragically surrounded by loss, as Benjamin and Kelly Preston sadly died around the same time. "Kelly's death has been a double blow for Lisa," a source told The Scottish Sun in July 2020. "They were all very close in Scientology, they hung out together with their children, even vacationed together, and Lisa was a big support for them after their son's death."