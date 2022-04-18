John Travolta's Easter Video With His Kids Is Melting Hearts

Following tragedy within their household, John Travolta has developed a special bond with his children Ella Travolta and Benjamin Travolta. The actor's youngest, Benjamin, was born less than two years after the death of his son Jett Travolta. At the time, John and wife Kelly Preston were reinvigorated by the birth of their third child together. "He's given the house a renewed spirit and purpose," the "Pulp Fiction" star told People in 2011. Raising a family was paramount for the celebrity couple. "Our children keep our interest in life very high," John told Us Weekly in 2019.

Ella followed in her dad's footsteps to pursue a career in acting, and John was beaming with pride when discussing his daughter. "She is her own person," he told People in 2019. "I don't know how she came to be, and I don't take any credit other than just adoring her," John added while gushing over Ella's wonderful personality.

After Preston's death from cancer in 2020, John's relationship with his children became even tighter. The "Saturday Night Fever" star spoke frankly to Benjamin about death. "Nobody knows when they are going to go or when they are going to stay," John recalled while on the "Hart to Heart" podcast with Kevin Hart in 2021 (via ET Canada). "You just do your best at trying to live the longest you can," he told Benjamin. The actor often posts family snaps on social media, but on Easter, he uploaded an especially heartwarming tribute from the Travoltas.