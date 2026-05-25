'Stupid Mistakes': '60s Icon Hayley Mills Struggled To Grow Up In Hollywood

Before actor Sue Lyon took on the starring role in the film "Lolita," Hayley Mills was considered for the part. Even as a young girl, Mills recognized the movie would be an amazing opportunity to help her branch out as an actor. "That would've given me a chance to work with Stanley Kubrick, James Mason, and Shelley Winters and play that marvelous part," she told Yahoo! in 2021. Sadly, the decision to take on the role wasn't up to Mills. Her parents objected to the sexual nature of the film, and as she was still under contract with Disney, the studio didn't want the role to negatively impact their brand. "This was a nymphet and a nymphet really didn't gel with the Disney image," she said.

Though Mills isn't bitter on the same level as other child actors that put Disney on blast, she still thinks about how the role might have impacted the next stretch of her career. "Lolita was the 'role that got away.' That was the one that hurt the most," she wrote in an essay for Literary Hub. "I've always wondered how things might have gone if I had taken such a radically different path." Mills wasn't one of the Disney stars who crashed and burned, and she continued working in Hollywood. But it's still hard to let go of what might have been.