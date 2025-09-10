Disney Channel Stars Who Crashed And Burned

The following article contains mentions of child and domestic abuse, substance misuse and self-harm.

The Disney Channel was founded in 1983, and over the years, it has helped launch the careers of many stars who are wildly successful today. Celebrities like Selena Gomez and Miley Cyrus were thrust into the limelight for their roles on "Wizards of Waverly Place" and "Hannah Montana," respectively, which set a precedent for them to become thriving artists with millions of records sold worldwide. Similarly, Disney Channel propelled the career of actor Zendaya to greater heights after she starred in the series "Shake it Up," and to date, she is proud of being labeled a "Disney Kid."

While Disney stars like Raven Symoné continue to thrive in Hollywood long after their breakout shows ended (the "That's so Raven" sensation signed a multi-year deal with Disney Branded Television in 2024 that will see her direct and produce her own shows), not every Disney actor who was once famous has followed the same path. Some of our former Disney Channel favorites now work regular jobs, while others have fallen off the bandwagon completely, and their careers are now a shadow of their former selves. From being arrested for petty crimes to clashing with fans on social media to domestic violence allegations, these Disney Channel actors have had a tough time finding work in Hollywood.