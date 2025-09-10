Disney Channel Stars Who Crashed And Burned
The following article contains mentions of child and domestic abuse, substance misuse and self-harm.
The Disney Channel was founded in 1983, and over the years, it has helped launch the careers of many stars who are wildly successful today. Celebrities like Selena Gomez and Miley Cyrus were thrust into the limelight for their roles on "Wizards of Waverly Place" and "Hannah Montana," respectively, which set a precedent for them to become thriving artists with millions of records sold worldwide. Similarly, Disney Channel propelled the career of actor Zendaya to greater heights after she starred in the series "Shake it Up," and to date, she is proud of being labeled a "Disney Kid."
While Disney stars like Raven Symoné continue to thrive in Hollywood long after their breakout shows ended (the "That's so Raven" sensation signed a multi-year deal with Disney Branded Television in 2024 that will see her direct and produce her own shows), not every Disney actor who was once famous has followed the same path. Some of our former Disney Channel favorites now work regular jobs, while others have fallen off the bandwagon completely, and their careers are now a shadow of their former selves. From being arrested for petty crimes to clashing with fans on social media to domestic violence allegations, these Disney Channel actors have had a tough time finding work in Hollywood.
Adam Hicks stopped working in Hollywood after being involved in a series of armed robbery incidents
Adam Hicks starred in the Disney Channel show "Zeke and Luther," which premiered on the network in June 2009 and ran for three seasons. After the show wrapped, Hicks continued to work in Hollywood and expanded his fanbase on Disney's "Pair of Kings," in which he portrayed King Boz. The character took the place of Mitchel Musso's character King Brady, who was reportedly written off the series after a DUI incident.
Although Hicks' career was flourishing, he struggled with substance abuse and his mental health. "The major issue is that I tried to keep it a secret. I tried to keep it to myself because of the pressure of having to sustain," Hicks explained in an interview with People, adding that not seeking help ultimately led to an imbalance. As a result, his career took a different turn when he was arrested in January 2018 following his involvement in a series of robberies.
The actor was said to have committed the crimes in the company of his girlfriend, and in one instance, he allegedly robbed a victim of his belongings at gunpoint. Hicks was eventually charged with second-degree robbery and spent four years in prison. In his first post-prison interview, Hicks opened up on his troubled past and took full responsibility for his actions. He has since joined the music industry with the release of songs like "Chosen One" and "Famous."
Jessie star Skai Jackson made headlines for domestic battery accusations
Skai Jackson entered showbiz when she was only nine months old, and she grew up in the limelight on the Disney Channel show "Jessie." After the series ended in 2015, Jackson continued her relationship with Disney as one of the stars of the "Jessie" spin-off, "Bunk'd." Jackson and Disney parted ways after the third season of "Bunk'd," and in light of her departure alongside other Ross siblings, the former child star told Clevver News, "I think, for everyone, it's just time to move on. I mean, we played these characters for seven years now, and we're all growing up, and I can't be Zuri forever."
Although she was optimistic, Jackson struggled to land another recurring role with a major network. She voiced Gloria Grant in the "Marvel Rising" series and appeared in the Keke Palmer indie film "Big Boss," but she more headlines for her love life. Jackson reportedly dated several people, including Solange Knowles' son, Julez Smith, and later welcomed a child with content creator Deondre Burgin.
The couple's relationship hasn't been smooth. In August 2024, Jackson and Burgin were arrested for domestic battery after a public fight. According to reports, Jackson allegedly pushed Burgin, but when confronted by law enforcement, the former Disney star maintained that they were on good terms. Jackson didn't face any charges afterward, and in a statement to People, her representative said the incident was "nothing more than a misunderstanding."
Stoney Westmoreland was imprisoned on child sex charges
Stoney Westmoreland has a long resume that includes acting credits on shows like "Seven Days" and ABC's former Thursday sensation, "Scandal," in which he portrayed Secret Service agent, Hal Rimbeau. Westmoreland ultimately found an audience playing Ham Mack on Disney Channel's "Andi Mack," the titular character's grandfather and adoptive father.
In December 2018, Westmoreland was arrested in Salt Lake City and charged with soliciting sex from a minor. The child in question was 13 years old, and the actor was reportedly taken into custody on his way to meet them after having online interactions that included exchanging private pictures. Subsequently, Westmoreland lost his job at Disney Channel.
Westmoreland eventually pled guilty to the use of interstate facilities to transmit information about a minor, an indictment that was far less in weight than his original charge. According to his lawyer, Wendy Lewis, the actor was initially facing up to ten years in prison. "The risk of 10 years or more, though, particularly with a Utah jury and homosexuality, led to the decision of taking the plea," Lewis told the press (via NBC News). In the end, Westmoreland received a two-year prison sentence and was additionally required to register as a sex offender.
Mitchel Musso was taken into custody for alleged theft
Mitchel Musso gained fame for his portrayal of Oliver Oken on the Disney Channel series "Hannah Montana." The role earned Musso and his co-stars a Young Artist Award nomination for the best young ensemble performance in a TV series. After the show ended, Musso 's success continued in the network's award-winning show, "Pair of Kings." He also hosted the Disney series "PrankStars," which featured several celebrity appearances, including Selena Gomez.
Needless to say, Musso was driving on the fastest lane to Hollywood greatness, but his journey turned murky after "PrankStars." He couldn't book another main role, and, unfortunately, Musso couldn't stay out of trouble. He was arrested for alleged public intoxication and theft in a 2023 Dallas, Texas, incident.
The actor was accused of stealing a bag of hotel chips, and it was later discovered that he had committed several traffic violations. Musso ultimately denied the claims in a chat with People, telling the outlet, "There was no theft, and I was not intoxicated. It's just been unfortunate, but it's a big misunderstanding." When he was apprehended for driving while drunk in 2011, the then-20-year-old struck up a plea deal and was slapped with a 36-month probation.
Kyle Massey wasn't cast in any roles after he had an alleged inappropriate communication with a minor
Kyle Massey was a child actor on shows like "The Parkers" and "That Was Then" before finding fame as Cory Baxter on the Disney Channel hit show "That's So Raven." Massey landed his own spin-off dubbed "Cory in the House," which aired from January 2007 to September 2008. The actor's career appeared to be on the right track, landing a leading voice role as Milo on Disney's "Fish Hooks" and was later cast as Omar on the ALLBLK sitcom "Millennials."
In 2021, Massey joined the long list of former Disney Stars who've gotten in trouble with the law when he was charged for explicit conversations with a minor on Snapchat. The crime allegedly occurred between December 2018 and January 2019. Through a statement to E! News, Massey's camp dismissed the allegations as exploitative, writing in part, "Massey intends to aggressively defend these accusations again and will seek civil damages from those that refuse to hear the facts. We plan to seek an early dismissal—finally putting these extortive attempts to rest."
According to reports, a warrant was issued for Massey's arrest after he failed to show up in court in June of that same year. While the actor continued to perform skits on TikTok afterward, he has since gone missing on the platform, too. He's yet to book another job in Hollywood.
Orlando Brown image was tainted by several run-ins with the law
Orlando Brown also rose to fame on "That's So Raven." While Brown's talent was undeniable — his co-star Rondell Sheridan predicted that he would be a breakout star — he made more headlines for legal troubles than he did for his acting prowess. In 2007, 19-year-old Brown was arrested and released on bond following a misdemeanor marijuana possession charge.
Nine years later, Brown was arrested for battery, resisting arrest, and possession of methamphetamine. During a stint in jail, he expressed his frustrations on Instagram. "I've been in jail for a whole month and every day in jail is two days," Brown wrote on Instagram (via CNN). "Nobody cared about me. How do you think I feel?" The "Straight Outta Compton" actor spent 62 days in jail, after which he pleaded guilty and was sentenced to three years' probation.
In September 2018, Brown was taken into custody again following a burglary incident at a friend's restaurant. According to reports, the actor attempted to change the locks, forcing the owner to call law enforcement because he'd set off an alarm. Brown was in the news again in December 2022 for an altercation with a relative, during which he "came at him with a hammer and knife in a threatening manner," as reported by People.
Matt Prokop's career came to a halt after a domestic altercation with Sarah Hyland
Matt Prokop's career began in 2007 on shows like "Hannah Montana" and "The Office," but his role as Jimmie "The Rocketman" Zara in Disney's "High School Musical 3: Senior Year" was his rocket to fame. Prokop gained more recognition in the 2011 Disney Channel Movie "Geek Charming," in which he portrayed Josh Rosen, Dylan Schoenfield's (Sarah Hyland) filmmaking teen love interest, whom she starts dating after filming a movie about high school popularity.
In real life, Prokop and Hyland were a couple. The duo began dating in 2009 and even worked together on the 2015 film "See You in Valhalla," which Prokop co-produced. In 2014, the couple split up, and Prokop moved out of their shared home and into a rehabilitation center. When Prokop was set to leave the facility in September of that year, Hyland filed a request for a restraining order, which was granted the following month.
In her filing, Hyland accused the former actor of domestic violence. Court documents alleged that Prokop choked Hyland with a "grip so tight that [she] could not breathe or speak," as Us Weekly reported. The "Struck by Lightning" actor was also accused of sending the "Modern Family" star a chain of unsettling texts that included threats of self-harm. Since the news broke, Prokop has yet to land any other roles.
Lalaine Vergara-Paras was reportedly arrested for drug possession
Lalaine Vergara-Paras, simply known by her first name, Lalaine, first stepped into the acting scene as a cast member of the Broadway production "Les Misérables." The actor went on to appear in television films like "Borderline" before finding her big break as Lizzie McGuire's (Hilary Duff) and David Gordon's (Adam Lamberg) best friend Miranda Sanchez on the Disney Channel series "Lizzie McGuire."
Although Vergara-Paras' career looked promising after the series ended — she received an Imagen Award nomination for her portrayal of Sanchez — it didn't take off to the skies (frankly, neither did Duff's, whose downfall was as unexpected as it was sad). Vergara-Paras appeared on two episodes of the "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" series and was part of the Disney Channel movie "You Wish," and just as she was about to land another big break in a "Lizzie McGuire" spin-off featuring Selena Gomez as the lead character, the network chose to greenlight "Hannah Montana."
A little over three years later, Vergara-Paras had appeared in a few films but started running into trouble with authorities. The actor was charged with the possession of methamphetamine in July 2007, and per reports, she failed to show up in court, forcing a judge to issue a warrant for her arrest. In the end, the "Off the Clock" actor completed a rehabilitation program after entering a guilty plea.
Ronni Hawk's controversial tweets led to backlash on social media
Ronnie Hawk's acting career began in filmmaker Shannon Kummer's short film "Oblivious" in 2014, where she co-starred with actor Jay Jay Warren before finding fame on Disney Channel's 2016 series "Stuck in the Middle." After the show ended in its third season, Hawk, who portrayed Rachel Diaz, had another successful run as part of the cast of the Netflix series "On the Block."
In 2018, tweets of Hawk showing support for President Donald Trump and speaking against gun control surfaced, ultimately leading to disapproval from the public. The outrage mainly resulted from the fact that Hawk's character, Olivia Delgado, was born into an immigrant family and was taken in by a family friend after her parents were deported to her hometown, Mexico. As such, some social media users called for Hawk's exit from "On the Block." "Just found out that Ronni Hawk IS or WAS a Trump supporter .... YIKES. Hope Olivia dies," one person posted on X.
Hawk later offered an apology and posted her excitement for the show's second season. At the time, her character's fate was unclear because they had been shot at the end of S1, yet they were still alive. Delgado was killed off, and although there was speculation that she was axed because of public outcry, the show's co-creators told Screen Rant that Delgado "was always going to die."
Jake T. Austin's career was affected by the 'trap of being in Hollywood'
Jake T. Austin entered acting in 2003 as part of the cast of "The Late Show with David Letterman." Austin then had several voice roles before he landed his breakout gig as Max Russo on Disney Channel's "Wizards of Waverly Place." The actor was on a fast track to becoming an A-lister after he bagged another main role on "The Fosters" shortly after "Wizards of Waverly Place" ended.
Sadly, things changed when Austin began having legal problems. In 2013, the actor was reportedly involved in a hit-and-run incident, and prior to that, he was charged with driving while intoxicated. The charges were eventually dismissed, but Austin was sentenced to 24-months probation.
Austin later exited "The Fosters" after two seasons amid reports of misconduct. According to the actor, he got caught by "the trap of being in Hollywood, running with the wrong crowd, making some bad choices and also not taking the work seriously," as he told Flaunt. He still got other minor roles afterward, but at the time of writing, he's yet to land another major gig.
If you or anyone you know needs help with addiction issues, may be the victim of child abuse or has experienced domestic violence, contact the relevant resources below:
The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).
The Childhelp National Child Abuse Hotline at 1-800-4-A-Child (1-800-422-4453) or contact their live chat services.
The National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1−800−799−7233. You can also find more information, resources, and support at their website
If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat 988lifeline.org