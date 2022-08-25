Former Disney Star Adam Hicks Opens Up About His Troubled Past In First Post-Prison Interview

Adam Hicks, a former Disney Channel star, went down a troubled path after his time on the popular television network. Hicks was known for his role in the Disney Channel original movie, "Lemonade Mouth," as well as Disney XD's "Zeke and Luther," per IMDb. However, things took a terrible turn after his most recent major role in the Hulu show "Freakish," which he last appeared on in 2017.

Hicks was arrested twice in 2017, according to Daily Mail, and had a disturbingly violent history, which included attacking his own girlfriend and allegedly shooting himself in the leg. He committed several armed robberies around Burbank, California, with his girlfriend in 2018, according to USA Today, before being caught and arrested. Hicks was eventually sentenced to five years in prison in July 2021 for robbery charges, per The U.S. Sun. The sentencing came three years after he was charged with felony second-degree robbery and attempted second-degree robbery. Although he was sentenced to five years, the former actor was released on parole in July after serving over 1,000 days in jail while awaiting his sentencing, per TMZ.

His arrests and behavior came as a surprise to many fans. One even tweeted, "I'm watching lemonade mouth and all i can think abt is the fact that adam hicks became an armed robber like did the disney channel money run out ??" Now, Hicks is finally opening up about his arrests and concerning past behavior.