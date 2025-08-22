The Only Recap Of Hilary Duff's Downfall You Need

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Hilary Duff's acting career began when she was cast as an extra in the 1997 series "True Women." Duff went on to appear on other shows and movies, including "The Soul Collector" and "Chicago Hope," before coming into the spotlight as Disney's teenage sensation Lizzie McGuire. At the height of her career, Duff had a staunch fanbase that knew a ton of things about her, but they made it difficult for the actor to lead a normal life. "I remember meeting friends at the mall the day the show came out, and being mobbed by people," the actor recalled in an interview with Bustle. "Someone who worked at the mall stuffed me in the closet and said, 'You need to call your mom.'"

Playing Lizzie McGuire earned Duff several award nominations as the favorite television actress at the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards, and although she didn't take any blimps home, "Lizzie McGuire," the show, had several awards under its belt, including a Kids' Choice Award as a favorite television show. The show's success continued well into the box office since a 2003 film titled "The Lizzie McGuire Movie" impressively recorded a $42 million gross within a few months of its release.

Sadly, when "Lizzie McGuire" came to an end after two seasons, so did Duff's once glamorous and promising career. The actor went from setting trends to thriving as a singer — which worked for a while — but the more she pushed herself away from the "Lizzie McGuire" stereotype, the less she got closer to as big a high. Nowadays, Duff's brand is a shadow of its former self. Here's how things have panned out so far.