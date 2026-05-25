2005 Pride & Prejudice Star Rosamund Pike Has A Sizeable Age Gap With Her Partner
Rosamund Pike is not married, but she's been in a long-term relationship with her partner, Robie Uniacke. A native of London, Uniacke is a businessman and mathematician who was married twice in his youth and is significantly older than the "Pride and Prejudice" actor. For context, the couple has an age gap of close to 20 years — Pike is 47 (at the time of writing), while Uniacke is believed to be somewhere in his mid to late 60s. But their age difference doesn't seem to bother Pike in the slightest. "The idea that you go for an older man because you think you're less likely to be left by him, that's the biggest pile of crap ever," the actor told The Telegraph in 2014. "I have the good fortune of living with a very fearless person, which has been wonderful. It checks me."
"[He's] the most interesting person," Pike said of Uniacke in a 2015 Vanity Fair cover story. "[I have] a very clever partner who's got a very astute mind and is very, very well read and articulate." She admired his private nature and his interest in her craft. "[He's] ruthless about how something I do might play out on screen," Pike explained to The Telegraph, adding that she tends to overanalyze her characters. "He's quite good at putting a check on that."
The pair reportedly crossed paths in 2009 after Pike's engagement to "Pride and Prejudice" director Joe Wright suddenly fell apart. They've since welcomed two children, boys Solo and Atom, but haven't expressed any desire to tie the knot.
Rosamund Pike and Robie Uniacke prefer not to get married
Rosamund Pike likes to describe herself and Robie Uniacke as "happily not married." Instead, what they have is a loving, stable partnership, and they want to keep things exactly that way. In an interview with Elizabeth Day on her "How to Fail" podcast in March 2026, Pike said that after her engagement to Joe Wright ended, she realized she wanted to skip marriage altogether and focus on having a family. (See also: Why these celeb stunners are unmarried in their 40s.) "I think for a lot of women [weddings are] so magical, rightly so. You know, I didn't necessarily need that," the "Gone Girl" star insisted. Thankfully, she and Uniacke share the same outlook. And besides, "There are so many other templates of what life can look like for a woman," Pike argued. The same goes for love. "Here, I'm not married, but I have a family, and I've been with someone for 14, 15 years, happily not married."
She's always wanted children, but the former Bond girl has made it clear she doesn't intend to sacrifice her career because she's passionate about what she does. And she's fortunate to have a partner who understands that. In April 2026, Pike won best actress at the Laurence Olivier Awards for her performance in the British legal play "Inter Alia." Joining her for a rare red carpet attendance was Uniacke; seen above, the duo matched in coordinating ensembles — Pike in a gorgeous deep blue silk dress and Uniacke in a classic suit and tie. "It is interesting to break all the rules," Pike once told Vogue of their relationship, after their son Solo was born (via E! News). "I'm not married, I have a baby, and it feels infinitely more right."