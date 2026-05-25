2005 Pride & Prejudice Star Rosamund Pike Has A Sizeable Age Gap With Her Partner

Rosamund Pike is not married, but she's been in a long-term relationship with her partner, Robie Uniacke. A native of London, Uniacke is a businessman and mathematician who was married twice in his youth and is significantly older than the "Pride and Prejudice" actor. For context, the couple has an age gap of close to 20 years — Pike is 47 (at the time of writing), while Uniacke is believed to be somewhere in his mid to late 60s. But their age difference doesn't seem to bother Pike in the slightest. "The idea that you go for an older man because you think you're less likely to be left by him, that's the biggest pile of crap ever," the actor told The Telegraph in 2014. "I have the good fortune of living with a very fearless person, which has been wonderful. It checks me."

"[He's] the most interesting person," Pike said of Uniacke in a 2015 Vanity Fair cover story. "[I have] a very clever partner who's got a very astute mind and is very, very well read and articulate." She admired his private nature and his interest in her craft. "[He's] ruthless about how something I do might play out on screen," Pike explained to The Telegraph, adding that she tends to overanalyze her characters. "He's quite good at putting a check on that."

The pair reportedly crossed paths in 2009 after Pike's engagement to "Pride and Prejudice" director Joe Wright suddenly fell apart. They've since welcomed two children, boys Solo and Atom, but haven't expressed any desire to tie the knot.