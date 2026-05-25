David Cassidy's Success On The Partridge Family Was Reportedly Too Much For His Father's Ego To Handle

Jack Cassidy always wanted to be a star, but it was his son, David Cassidy, who ended up taking the spotlight. Despite being a former Broadway singer who made a couple of television appearances, Jack failed to break out. This eventually led him to live vicariously through his son, who managed to accomplish all the dreams he once had for himself. After David found historic success in his starring role in the hit show "The Partridge Family," Jack felt inadequate. This jealousy caused a major rift between father and son that became impossible to resolve.

A pop-culture historian, Geoffrey Mark, described the untold truth of David and the tense family dynamic due to Jack's ego. "Jack Cassidy is almost a textbook example of show business narcissism. A very handsome man who believed he deserved to be a huge star," Mark told Woman's World. "David, on the other hand, was very sympathetic. It's not that his own stuff was lost on him, but where Jack let it be known what he had to offer, David did not even like discussing it," he further explained.

Jack would go on to marry David's "The Partridge Family" co-star Shirley Jones, making her David's fictional mom and real-life stepmom, which added another chapter to the shady truth of '70s sitcom stars. Jack reportedly latched onto both David and Shirley's fame until they got divorced in 1975. "Because now he saw himself in competition with a younger, handsomer version of himself who perhaps was more talented," Mark went on to explain. "And that led to bad blood between them. He didn't understand why he wasn't bigger. He did wonderful guest shots, but he wasn't a great big television star. He did nightclub work with Shirley, but without Shirley, there was no nightclub work for him."