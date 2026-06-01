The Forgotten Scandals Of The ER Cast

Whether it was on-screen emergencies or off-screen cast squabbles, "ER" was a masterclass in stirring up drama. Created by Michael Crichton, who had previously written for blockbuster movies like "Jurassic Park" and "Twister," "ER" first premiered on September 19, 1994, on NBC. At the time, no one knew it would ultimately become one of the biggest medical dramas of all time while creating massive stars in the process. Many of the series' main cast went on to become household names, including George Clooney and Noah Wyle. Given its longevity and constant need for new patients at the fictional County General Hospital in Chicago, many famous actors guest-starred on the show, including Zac Efron, Chris Pine, Dakota Fanning, Shia LaBeouf, and Octavia Spencer.

With so many actors working on the show across its historic 15-year run, it is no surprise that the drama happening off-screen was just as interesting as the drama that went down on-screen. Despite being a medical show, actors report that their own health was neglected during filming. The departure of certain actors also upset showrunners, especially when they spoke up about issues. From questionable censorship to when the cast revealed what George Clooney was really like on the set of "ER", some of the show's biggest scandals almost flew under the radar.

Despite the off-screen controversies, "ER" became one of NBC's top primetime shows for most of the 1990s and set an example for an onslaught of future medical dramas like "Grey's Anatomy," which started in 2005 and is still airing at the time of this writing. The groundbreaking show's popularity carried it all the way until 2009, with a whopping 331 episodes that roughly equate to 250 hours of watch time. "ER" and its cast went on to earn countless awards, including Emmys, BAFTAs, Golden Globes, and People's Choice Awards.