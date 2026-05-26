A Year Before Her Death, Carrie Fisher Confessed Her 'Worst' Day On A Movie Set

Before Carrie Fisher died at 60 years old, she went on the record about her "worst day" working on a "Star Wars" movie. Fisher broke through in Hollywood for her portrayal of Princess Leia and was able to carve out a successful career away from the franchise. After not playing the character for over 30 years, she reprised the iconic role in "Star Wars: The Force Awakens," which came out in December 2015, a year before her death. According to Fisher, going back to playing Princess Leia was not exactly smooth sailing.

An accompanying documentary about the making of the film titled "The Secrets of The Force Awakens: A Cinematic Journey on The Force Awakens" offered insight into the actor's experience. She spoke about how the pressure of returning to the big screen for the beloved role on the first day of "The Force Awakens" caused issues. "It was basically the worst day I've ever had on a film set in my life," she admitted in the doc, adding that she found her footing in subsequent days (via Metro). Fisher elaborated on why it felt so overwhelming. "I'm the custodian of Princess Leia, it's my job to protect her," she added.

Filming "The Force Awakens" may have led to Fisher's worst day on set, but working on the original "Star Wars" trilogy led to her biggest behind-the-scenes feud. Working on "Star Wars: Return of the Jedi" was an awful experience because she had beef with director Richard Marquand. "I hated him," Fisher told the Daily Beast in December 2015. "He yelled at me one day, and I burst into tears, and it felt great because it f***ed up the makeup," she added. That wasn't the only problem Fisher had working on that film.