'I Don't Know What Happened': The Today Show Interview That Earned Savannah Guthrie Backlash

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An interview on the "Today" show with host Savannah Guthrie was criticized by viewers after appearing to slight a guest with her line of questioning. In 2024, Kelly Rowland went on "Today" to promote her upcoming Netflix legal thriller, "Mea Culpa," during which the anchor insisted on talking about Beyoncé towards the latter part of the interview. "What do you think about your friend Beyoncé?" Guthrie asked Rowland at one point. "She's stepping into country." Seemingly not interested in this question, Rowland offered a simple response: "I know. I'm so proud of her." But instead of leaving it at that, Guthrie pressed on, asking Rowland whether she was surprised to hear that Beyoncé was pivoting to country. Once again, Rowland kept her response brief. "I'm proud of her, so happy for her," she answered with a frozen, polite smile.

Although she managed to keep her composure and finish the interview, Rowland was reportedly insulted by Guthrie's questions about her bandmate, prompting her to storm off the set and skip a follow-up segment she was scheduled to do with Hoda Kotb. "I talked to my sources, and they said that, actually, Kelly was very upset with Savannah's line of questioning," said Inside Edition's senior business writer Emily Smith. She added that Rowland often requests hosts to avoid bringing up Beyoncé in interviews for this very reason. "She felt put on the spot," Smith stressed. "And my sources said that is why she left."

On social media, many blasted Guthrie for disrespecting Rowland by steering the conversation toward Beyoncé during the interview. Someone on YouTube said, "She almost made it through the interview without the Beyoncé question..." Others praised the singer for handling the situation gracefully. "I'm happy she kept the Beyonce answer short and sweet," as one user noted.