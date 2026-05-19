HGTV Fans Swoon Over 'Dreamy' Down Home Fab Star Cole DeBoer Working On The Farm
"Down Home Fab" star Chelsea DeBoer used her husband, Cole DeBoer, as bait for thirsty comments in an Instagram video. On May 17, 2026, the HGTV star offered fans a glimpse into what her family got up to over the weekend. "Spend a Sunday with us," she wrote in the caption. The vid opened with footage of Cole using a rototiller in a garden. He was shirtless with a pair of blue jeans on and sported a backwards hat with sunglasses to complete the Sunday chores look. Using the rototiller also helped showcase Cole's biceps as he pushed the machine. Along with the clip of Cole, the upload included footage of Chelsea checking on animals on their property while accompanied by her dog. Plus, the video showed Chelsea and Cole's kids having a karaoke session in the living room before making homemade pizzas with mom in the family's pizza oven.
Multiple followers commented on the DeBoers' idyllic lifestyle, and several noted that Chelsea deliberately led the video with footage of her husband showing off his muscly form. "Using Cole as the intro was smart!!" one fan noted. "You did that on purpose," another follower wrote alongside multiple cry-laughing emoji. Perhaps one of the reasons some HGTV fans can't stand Chelsea is that they are jealous of her being married to Cole. "Dreamy," one commented about Cole along with a heart-eye emoji.
Previously, Cole showed off his body transformation on Instagram when he undertook a 75-day workout challenge in August 2020. He uploaded a before-and-after pic with the latter showcasing his chiseled abs. Chelsea, however, was instantly attracted to her future husband even before he achieved a shredded physique.
Chelsea DeBoer and Cole DeBoer had love at first sight
In July 2015, when the couple was still only dating, Chelsea DeBoer recalled the magnetic connection she felt when she first laid eyes on Cole DeBoer. It happened at a local gas station. "He was across at the other pump," the "Teen Mom" alum recalled to Us Weekly. "And I looked, and he was staring at me. We didn't even talk. We just kept looking at each other because we're both shy," she added. No words or contact info were exchanged on their first encounter, but the brief interaction left a major impression on the HGTV star. "I went home to my friend and I was like, 'I just saw the guy I'm going to marry at the gas station, but we didn't talk," Chelsea said. Fortunately for her, Cole reached out to Chelsea on social media later that week, and the pair was able to meet up.
They were married the following year in October 2016 and have maintained a strong relationship, but one of the strange things about Chelsea and Cole's marriage is just how much time they spend together. Not only do the couple share three children — and raise Chelsea's daughter from a previous relationship — but they also film "Down Home Fab" and have multiple joint business ventures. "We try to have a good attitude, positive energy. Like, we're fortunate to get to spend so much time together," Chelsea told E! News in March 2024 while discussing how they maintain a work-life balance. "Do we argue and get annoyed of each other? Yes," she revealed. "I mean, we're together all the time," Chelsea added.