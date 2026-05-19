HGTV Fans Swoon Over 'Dreamy' Down Home Fab Star Cole DeBoer Working On The Farm

"Down Home Fab" star Chelsea DeBoer used her husband, Cole DeBoer, as bait for thirsty comments in an Instagram video. On May 17, 2026, the HGTV star offered fans a glimpse into what her family got up to over the weekend. "Spend a Sunday with us," she wrote in the caption. The vid opened with footage of Cole using a rototiller in a garden. He was shirtless with a pair of blue jeans on and sported a backwards hat with sunglasses to complete the Sunday chores look. Using the rototiller also helped showcase Cole's biceps as he pushed the machine. Along with the clip of Cole, the upload included footage of Chelsea checking on animals on their property while accompanied by her dog. Plus, the video showed Chelsea and Cole's kids having a karaoke session in the living room before making homemade pizzas with mom in the family's pizza oven.

Multiple followers commented on the DeBoers' idyllic lifestyle, and several noted that Chelsea deliberately led the video with footage of her husband showing off his muscly form. "Using Cole as the intro was smart!!" one fan noted. "You did that on purpose," another follower wrote alongside multiple cry-laughing emoji. Perhaps one of the reasons some HGTV fans can't stand Chelsea is that they are jealous of her being married to Cole. "Dreamy," one commented about Cole along with a heart-eye emoji.

Previously, Cole showed off his body transformation on Instagram when he undertook a 75-day workout challenge in August 2020. He uploaded a before-and-after pic with the latter showcasing his chiseled abs. Chelsea, however, was instantly attracted to her future husband even before he achieved a shredded physique.