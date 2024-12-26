The Real Reasons Some HGTV Fans Can't Stand Chelsea & Cole DeBoer

Chelsea and Cole DeBoer may have met on "Teen Mom 2," but now the parents of four are making a reputation of their own. And much like Chelsea's unexpected journey into becoming a parent, their careers with HGTV were more of a happy accident than anything premeditated. According to HGTV, it all started when Chelsea messaged the network's Instagram account and said that she thought her and her husband's renovations would make for a great show. Well, the gamble paid off, and now the couple are the stars of "Down Home Fab." And, the DeBoers are currently expecting a third season, even though some HGTV fans can't stand it.

Viewers seem frustrated with the duo's rehabbing philosophies, a primary complaint being Chelsea's obsession with the colors black and gold. One Reddit user said, "I swear 9/10 episodes are just: black, white, sparkles, antlers." Though in her defense, Chelsea is aware of what fans are calling her out on. When HGTV asked about her favorite colors, she said, "Black, some more black, some neutrals, gold, cowhide. Cowhide counts as a color, right?" Another common complaint is where all the money goes. For a remodel costing $100,000, a Reddit user was left confused, saying, "I watch zombie house flippers and they renovate an entire home and get deep into the weeds of fixing electric and plumbing and usually spend about $50k. Wtf did she spend that money on?" Well, it wouldn't be the first time the couple was accused of mismanaging money.