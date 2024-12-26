The Real Reasons Some HGTV Fans Can't Stand Chelsea & Cole DeBoer
Chelsea and Cole DeBoer may have met on "Teen Mom 2," but now the parents of four are making a reputation of their own. And much like Chelsea's unexpected journey into becoming a parent, their careers with HGTV were more of a happy accident than anything premeditated. According to HGTV, it all started when Chelsea messaged the network's Instagram account and said that she thought her and her husband's renovations would make for a great show. Well, the gamble paid off, and now the couple are the stars of "Down Home Fab." And, the DeBoers are currently expecting a third season, even though some HGTV fans can't stand it.
Viewers seem frustrated with the duo's rehabbing philosophies, a primary complaint being Chelsea's obsession with the colors black and gold. One Reddit user said, "I swear 9/10 episodes are just: black, white, sparkles, antlers." Though in her defense, Chelsea is aware of what fans are calling her out on. When HGTV asked about her favorite colors, she said, "Black, some more black, some neutrals, gold, cowhide. Cowhide counts as a color, right?" Another common complaint is where all the money goes. For a remodel costing $100,000, a Reddit user was left confused, saying, "I watch zombie house flippers and they renovate an entire home and get deep into the weeds of fixing electric and plumbing and usually spend about $50k. Wtf did she spend that money on?" Well, it wouldn't be the first time the couple was accused of mismanaging money.
Good parents, bad design
While Chelsea and Cole DeBoer may take a lot of flack for the work that they're hired to do, they get much better marks as parents. Many fans are happy with how far Chelsea has come as a wife and mother. One Reddit user wrote, "Yeah, they're a little corny. But they are great parents. Cole stepped up for [their daughter] when, in all honesty, he didn't have to do that. Those two seem to have a great connection." Another Reddit user found the couple endearing, saying, "I think Cole won the lotto when he & Chelsea got together. I'm happy she found love."
This Reddit user summed it up relatively nicely, saying, "They're annoying for sure, and that design show they have is totally boring and the designs are horrendous- BUT I think they're both very sweet, make a cute couple, and treat their kids really well." We're guessing that the DeBoers won't sweat the criticism too much. After all, Chelsea's own tip for home renovation is to, "Be able to pivot and figure out a new plan, and avoid getting hung up on what's not working. Don't dwell on it — think of a new plan." Come to think of it, that might be exactly how she went from teen mom to HGTV star.