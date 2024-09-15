Times HGTV Star Chelsea DeBoer Was Brutally Called Out By Fans

The following article includes mention sof sexual assault.

Chelsea DeBoer has been a public figure since she featured on MTV's "16 and Pregnant" and its hit spinoff "Teen Mom 2" and in that time, she's earned a ton of fans. However, not everyone is all that enamored. Chelsea has plenty of critics, too — and they're not afraid to call her out. As some may remember, back in 2016 Radar Online discovered that one of the friends that Chelsea's ex-boyfriend, Adam Lind filmed with on "Teen Mom 2" — while with their daughter, Aubree Lind-DeBoer, no less — had a history of indecent exposure. Of course, Chelsea can't be held responsible for who her ex spends time with while she's not around and given that she's previously called him out for posting pictures of Lind-DeBoer in a bathtub, it's likely she would have objected to Crawford's presence if she'd known.

That said, some "Teen Mom 2" fans pointed out that Chelsea has associated with unsavory characters herself too. For starters, there was Slade Callaway Hindrichs, who was convicted for the third-degree rape of a 15-year-old girl in 2007. Hindrichs was married to one of Chelsea's friends, and somewhat gut-wrenchingly, appeared to share a close bond with Aubree. In fact, as seen in a screenshot uploaded to X, formerly known as Twitter, the MTV alum once posted a pic of her daughter kissing Hindrichs, along with the caption, "She has the biggest crush! Aubree loves her Uncle Slade so much!"

Then, in 2017 it emerged that Chelsea's friend Brittnee Bawek's husband, Alex Bawek, had been charged with the attempted assault of a 14-year-old girl. Taking to Reddit, one user complained, "Frightening beyond belief. What is wrong with her?" Others mused that Chelsea may even have known about it and not cared. However, it's worth noting that the "Teen Mom 2" star never said whether that's true.

If you or anyone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available. Visit the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or contact RAINN's National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).