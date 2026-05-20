What Really Went Down During Tina Fey And Taylor Swift's 2013 'Feud'

Rewind to March 2013, and it appeared Tina Fey was still feeling some type of way about all of the Taylor Swift drama. In a video published by E! News, when stopped by a paparazzi photographer on the streets of New York City and asked about Swift, Fey told the inquiring mind, "Go f*** yourself. You can go f*** yourself (via The Hollywood Reporter)." YIKES. Curiously, that video has since been deleted.

Then, in 2015, Fey let her work on "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt" do the talking when she wrote a sketch wherein Kimmy's friend, Titus, reprimands Kimmy for trying to disturb his dolls' time in the shower while their perms are processing. "There's a special place in hell for women who don't help other women," he declares (via E! News), hearkening back to Swift's comments from that famous Vanity Fair article.

Interestingly enough, in 2017, Fey's BFF Amy Poehler effectively buried the hatchet with Swift once and for all when she graced the stage with the singer at the 2020 Golden Globes as they presented the best animated movie award. Fey, however, was notably missing in action. "It was cool to see Taylor Swift & Amy Poehler on stage together [seven years] after Swift rightly called out Poehler & Tina Fey in my VF story for their sexist jokes about her at the GGs. Women unite not fight," Nancy Joe Sales, the reporter who interviewed Swift for the Vanity Fair piece, later tweeted about Swift and Poehler letting bygones be bygones at the awards event (via Hello!). Alas, there's still no word on how Fey felt about the onstage reunion. Alexa, play "All Too Well."