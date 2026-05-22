Inside The Rugged Montana Set Of Taylor Sheridan's The Madison: 'There Is No Bathroom'

Taylor Sheridan's new Western drama "The Madison" follows a well-to-do family who trade their glitzy lives in Manhattan for rural Montana. Originally envisioned as a spin-off to Sheridan's "Yellowstone," much like "Dutton Ranch," called "2024," the series stars Michelle Pfeiffer as grieving mother Stacy Clyburn, alongside Kurt Russell as her husband Preston and Matthew Fox as her brother-in-law, Paul. During an interview with the Los Angeles Times' "In Conversation" podcast, Pfeiffer delved into what it was like filming on location in Montana. Between the remote area and the lack of on-site provisions, she described the working conditions as difficult.

"You may as well be in a tent because, you know, there is no bathroom," the "Batman Returns" star explained. In fact, "Even the outhouse is not real. So there's no AC, there's no plumbing, there isn't anything. But what it is, it is breathtaking." Pfeiffer elaborated on the challenges she and her castmates faced during filming, admitting they all had to scramble and make do with what very little they had. "There weren't certain things, sort of, accommodations set up," the actor stressed. "We didn't really have trailers there because they were shooting, you know, 360. [...] So, there was really no place for us to sit. There was no bathroom nearby. There was no food."

More than that, the "Scarface" star also pointed out that the weather conditions in Montana are often unpredictable and extreme. "In the winter, it was cold. It was like, 'Could we have a heater?' And in the summer, it was like, 'Could I get an umbrella because the sun's really intense?'" Pfeiffer noted. "It took us about halfway through to figure all of that out," she added.