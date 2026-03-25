The Real-Life Partners Of The Cast Of The Madison

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Warning: this article contains spoilers for the first season of "The Madison."

Just when you think that the prolific, sometimes shady showrunner Taylor Sheridan can't possibly squeeze out another drama to populate his neo-western universe, along comes "The Madison." Following in the footsteps of "1883," "Landman," "Tulsa King," and, of course, "Yellowstone," the Paramount+ series follows the fortunes of the Clyburns, a family who, after suffering an unimaginable tragedy, relocate to the wide-open country of southwest Montana from the bright lights of New York City.

And the show boasts quite the cast, too, with Hollywood veterans Michelle Pfeiffer and Kurt Russell joining streaming-era regulars such as Patrick J. Adams, Will Arnett, and Matthew Fox alongside promising newcomers Elle Chapman and Amiah Miller. As word of mouth continues to spread about the drama, whose premiere was watched by more than 20 million viewers in its first week, here's a look at the love lives of its biggest players.