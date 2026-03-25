The Real-Life Partners Of The Cast Of The Madison
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Warning: this article contains spoilers for the first season of "The Madison."
Just when you think that the prolific, sometimes shady showrunner Taylor Sheridan can't possibly squeeze out another drama to populate his neo-western universe, along comes "The Madison." Following in the footsteps of "1883," "Landman," "Tulsa King," and, of course, "Yellowstone," the Paramount+ series follows the fortunes of the Clyburns, a family who, after suffering an unimaginable tragedy, relocate to the wide-open country of southwest Montana from the bright lights of New York City.
And the show boasts quite the cast, too, with Hollywood veterans Michelle Pfeiffer and Kurt Russell joining streaming-era regulars such as Patrick J. Adams, Will Arnett, and Matthew Fox alongside promising newcomers Elle Chapman and Amiah Miller. As word of mouth continues to spread about the drama, whose premiere was watched by more than 20 million viewers in its first week, here's a look at the love lives of its biggest players.
Michelle Pfeiffer and David E. Kelley
Michelle Pfeiffer, whose performance as grieving matriarch Stacy Clyburn in "The Madison" has been described as the best thing about the show, has been part of a Hollywood power couple for more than 30 years. Just ten months after meeting in early 1993, she walked down the aisle with David E. Kelley, the TV mogul behind "Ally McBeal," "Big Little Lies," and countless other small-screen hits.
It's fair to say that their meet-cute, however, didn't foreshadow a lifelong happiness together. Pfeiffer somehow turned their blind date into a group one and even tried to matchmake Kelley, with whom she has said she would never work, with her own sister, prompting the latter to make an early exit and head to a nearby party. Luckily, two days later, the behind-the-scenes figure tried again, phoning up the "Batman Returns" star to convince her to head out on a less crowded second date.
The unorthodox start to their relationship continued two months later. It was here that Pfeiffer adopted a young girl, Claudia, having already been well into the official process when she was introduced to Kelley. Luckily, the multiple Emmy Award winner stepped up to the role of surrogate father immediately, and in 1994, the same year the newlyweds welcomed son John into the world, he adopted Claudia, too. Here's a closer look at the duo's marriage.
Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn
"The Madison" viewers were left stunned when, just 25 minutes into its first episode, its apparent leading man perished in a plane crash. Luckily, Kurt Russell, who plays the ill-fated patriarch Preston Clyburn, doesn't disappear from the show. In fact, he appears in every single episode of the first season thanks to the show's constant use of flashbacks. This narrative device also allows audiences to understand the bond he had with grieving widow Stacy, one that Russell believes bears a strong resemblance to his own.
"Some of the conversations that [Preston and Stacy] have, I've had," Russell told Men's Health, referring to his decades-long unmarried partnership with fellow Hollywood veteran Goldie Hawn. "Their relationship, it's the kind of relationship you almost never see anymore. It's a truly loving relationship. It's not like there's another shoe to drop. That's what makes it so difficult for [Michelle's] character when she loses her husband."
Russell was first introduced to Hawn while they were shooting "The One and Only, Genuine, Original Family Band" in 1968. But they didn't start dating until the mid-1980s when they reunited while filming "Swing Shift." The former was already a dad to son Boston Russell at the time, while the latter was a mom to future stars Oliver Hudson and Kate Hudson. The couple, who some believe have a relationship filled with glaring red flags, added to their blended family with the birth of son Wyatt, who's since followed in their acting footsteps, too.
Patrick J. Adams and Troian Bellisario
Best-known for playing lawyer Mike Ross in binge-worthy legal drama "Suits," Patrick J. Adams — who portrays Paige Clyburn's husband Russell McIntosh — will undoubtedly be hoping "The Madison" is on the screen for as long. But he owes his real-life relationship to another hit show.
The actor first met his wife, Troian Bellisario, while they were starring as love interests in a 2009 stage production called "Equivocation." The pair then dated for a year before going their separate ways. However, believing that they were meant to be together, Adams used a casting call as an opportunity to get her back. "We had broken up at that point, and I decided to audition for the guest role, which I normally wouldn't have," Adams recalled to HerWorld (via People) about his one-off appearance on "Pretty Little Liars," the teen drama in which Bellisario played Spencer Hastings. "And I got it."
The tactic worked when the couple subsequently reconnected, and in 2016, they tied the knot. They have also since become parents to three daughters. And Adams had to step up as a temporary midwife when Bellisario started to give birth to their middle child, Elliot, during their ride to the hospital. "I whip around, and by the time I turn my head around, Troian is already [fully on her] hands and knees ... and we've gone nuclear," he explained to podcast "Katie's Crib" (via Elle). "There was no room for panic. You just need to deal with this situation."
Ben Schnetzer and Kate Hewitt
Like so many of his "The Madison" cast mates, Ben Schnetzer, aka brooding Madison River valley sheriff Van Davis, is also partnered in real life with someone who has a career in the business they call show. But unlike her other half, TV and theatre director Kate Hewitt is very much behind the scenes.
It's not known exactly how long Schnetzer and Hewitt — whose stage credits include "Frost/Nixon," "Romeo and Juliet," and "Kiki's Delivery Service," and TV credits include "Playing Nice," "One Day," and "Life" — have been together. But we do know that they are parents to a youngster named Jack after the latter captioned a 2024 Instagram carousel featuring several photos of a newborn, "Made a human."
Schnetzer, who you may have seen on the big screen in "Pride," "The Book Thief," and "The Riot Club," also plays a father in the Taylor Sheridan universe, although very much a single one after his wife tragically died in a fatal ATV collision several years previously.
Kevin Zegers and Jaime Feld
Kevin Zegers, who plays the Clyburns' cowboy next-door neighbor Cade Harris in "The Madison," will be familiar to most viewers who grew up in the '90s. Indeed, the actor is a former child star who shot to fame in one of the decade's biggest guilty pleasure franchises, "Air Bud." And just to make everyone feel that little bit older, he's now a happily married man of 13 years.
Zegers, whose grown-up credits include "Fear the Walking Dead," "The Rookie: Feds," and "Gossip Girl," got hitched to Jaime Feld, a talent agent he'd been dating for six years, in a New Jersey ceremony in 2013. But as he admitted to People shortly after, he didn't exactly do his fair share when it came to the wedding preparation duties.
"[It was] 95 percent her, five percent me," Zegers said. "I got my tuxedo, and helped her with the flowers a little bit." The star might not be the perfect husband when it comes to organizing life-changing events, but he sure knows how to mark them. Celebrating his 12th wedding anniversary in 2025, the star captioned a loved-up Instagram snap of himself and Feld, "Only perfect decision I ever made."
Matthew Fox and Margherita Ronchi
Like Kurt Russell's Preston Clyburn, Matthew Fox's Paul Clyburn also spends more time in "The Madison" in flashback than in the present day after the two brothers are killed in the opening episode's fatal air tragedy. Of course, as the star of the '00s phenomenon "Lost," the actor is no stranger to plane crashes. And the time he spent away from his nearest and dearest, namely wife Margherita Ronchi and their two kids, Byron and Kyle, while shooting the latter, inspired him to later take a break from the industry.
"I felt like it was time to engage really intensely with my family," he told Variety (via the Independent) about his lengthy hiatus. "I had missed some of their childhood because I was on set all the time with 'Lost' and doing films." Fox first met Ronchi in 1987 while he was studying economics in New York and she was making a living in the city's wholesale district, loading flowers in the middle of the night.
The pair got hitched five years later, and Fox, who shot to fame in the family drama "Party of Five," credits Ronchi with enabling him to pursue a career in Hollywood. "She's always been incredibly supportive and sometimes even a little bit jealous that I found that thing that I was so dedicated to and had a thing I wanted to grow at, learn about, and succeed in," he told Mirror. Here's a look at what the cast of "Lost" is doing today.
Beau Garrett and Shane Richards
In contrast to her divorced "The Madison" character, Abigail Reese, Beau Garrett has only just walked down the aisle. Yes, in September 2025, the actor said "I do" to Shane Richards, the manager of a British Columbia camping ground, in a ceremony set against the backdrop of the Montana mountains.
"Surrounded by the closest of friends and family," Garrett, whose previous credits include the likes of "Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer," "Girlfriends' Guide to Divorce," and "The Good Doctor," captioned an Instagram carousel of photos from the happy occasion in which she sported a white strapless gown complemented by white dangling earrings, lengthy veil, and colorful floral bouquet. "My feet still hurt and my bucket is full."
And one of those close friends would also be familiar to viewers of the latest "Yellowstone" spin-off. Patrick J. Adams, who plays Garrett's on-screen brother-in-law Russell McIntosh, not only showed up to the event, but he also reportedly served as its photographer.
Elle Chapman and Patrick Lewis
Elle Chapman is perhaps the most inexperienced of the main cast members of "The Madison." Her only notable previous credits are bit parts in Tom Hanks weepie "A Man Called Otto" and horror thriller "Shark Girl." But judging by her social media activity, she might've already bagged herself a celebrity boyfriend.
Although neither party appears to have made things official, Chapman is rumored to be dating Patrick Lewis, aka Axel Kovačević in karate-kicking spinoff "Cobra Kai." And one particular Instagram photo of the latter on the former's account adds further weight to the theory. For one thing, it features in a carousel captioned (via Yahoo! Entertainment), "The best year of my life," and for another, Lewis has responded in the comments section, "Superstar."
Of course, the love life of Chapman's "The Madison" character is much more defined. The younger daughter of the central Clyburn family, Paige McIntosh, had just gotten hitched to Patrick J. Adams' banker Russell McIntosh, with the newlyweds moving from New York to Montana in the wake of her father and uncle's untimely deaths.
Will Arnett and Carolyn Murphy
More renowned for his comedic skills than his dramatic range, "Arrested Development" star and "The Lego Movie" voice actor Will Arnett got the chance to showcase his versatility when he was cast in "The Madison" as Phil, a therapist based in the Big Apple who helps Michelle Pfeiffer's widow to deal with her grief. Only a few months before, the actor had got tongues wagging when he showed up to the premiere of his latest movie, "Is This Thing On?" with a new girlfriend in tow.
Arnett, of course, had previously been married to "Parks and Recreation" star Amy Poehler between 2003 and 2016, and following their divorce, he entered into a five-year relationship with Alessandra Brawn. You might also be unaware that he was first wed to Penelope Ann Miller, too. But he's now dating Carolyn Murphy, a model and mother of a grown son whom he'd met through a mutual friend.
A month on from their red-carpet debut, Arnett gushed to People about how naturally their relationship slotted into place: "I think that there's just an ease from the moment that we started hanging out. We have a real ease with each other and she's just such a generous-of-spirit person, and that's what I love. One of the many things that I love about her."
J. August Richards and Josh Gbor
J. August Richards, who plays Jeff in "The Madison," found fame portraying Charles Gunn in the fantasy spinoff series "Angel" before going on to land recurring roles in the likes of "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.," "The Lottery," and "Kevin (Probably) Saves the World." And he made headlines in 2020, when at the age of 46, he came out as gay.
The following year, Richards began dating Josh Gbor, a musician and fashion designer who has worked in both fields with his twin sibling Jason, after showing up at his birthday party. And continuing the theme, the pair later got married around the same time that the actor celebrated turning the big 5-0.
In an Instagram post celebrating the occasion — which had a carnival theme, was soundtracked by various Afrobeats and reggaeton tunes, and served up dishes including vegan jambalaya — Richards explained that attendees had no idea what they'd let themselves in for: "In the middle of the party, we announced that we were getting married and surprised our guests with a wedding. It was the most magical night of our lives." But the star also told followers he recognized how privileged he was to commit in front of his nearest and dearest, adding, "While I am grateful to be living in a country where I am able to publicly and legally marry my soulmate, we still have so much work to do to ensure the rights and safety of the entire community and our allies."
Rebecca and Patrick Thomas Spence
Rebecca Spence undoubtedly brings a touch of glamor to "The Madison" as Liliana, the Chanel-obsessed BFF of the McIntoshs' youngest daughter, Stacy, who provides a shoulder to cry on following the untimely death of the latter's father. "I think she knows how fallible they are, and I think she knows how special (the family) is," she explained to The Au Review. "They're vulnerable and they have a great love for one another." Although we haven't yet learned about the character's own personal life, we do know a little about the actor who plays her.
Rebecca — whose previous credits include coming-of-age movie "Princess Cyd," horror remake "Candyman," and sci-fi head-scratcher "Utopia" — is married to the father of her children, Patrick Thomas Spence. And the pair aren't averse to hitting Instagram to declare their appreciation for each other.
Referring to a recent acting job she'd undertaken, Rebecca captioned (via Yahoo! Entertainment) a December 2024 post, "Thank you to ... my husband and children for letting me live in the wild for a few magical months." Here's a look at the cast of another Taylor Sheridan show, "Landman," and their real-life partners.