The Landman Cast And Their Real-Life Partners
Not content with dominating prime-time TV with hits like (deep breath) "Yellowstone," "1883," "Mayor of Kingstown," "1923," "Tulsa King," and "Lioness," the man single-handedly reviving the western genre, the oft-shady Taylor Sheridan, added another hit to his prolific resume in 2024 with "Landman." The compelling saga of a West Texas town ruled by ruthless oil barons, the Paramount+ hit has not only pulled in the ratings, but it's also received rave reviews, with Billy Bob Thornton even picking up a Golden Globe nod for his performance as no-nonsense leading man Tommy Norris.
Already renewed for a third season, "Landman" also has plenty of passion to go with its good old-fashioned power struggles, vast desert landscapes, and pure unadulterated machoism. But what about the real love lives of its biggest players? From husbands of nearly 50 years to proud singletons, here's a look at how 13 regular cast members are currently faring in the romantic stakes.
Billy Bob Thornton is married to sixth wife Connie Angland
Billy Bob Thornton is fast catching up to Elizabeth Taylor when it comes to Hollywood's most married star. The "Landman" star, who plays M-Tex Oil's president Tommy Norris in the neo-western, has walked down the aisle on no fewer than six occasions, with past wives including Toni Lawrence, Cynda Williams, and, most famously, Angelina Jolie. And he nearly made it a seventh, having been engaged to fellow thespian Laura Dern, too.
But could the serial monogamist finally have found 'the one'? After all, he's been happily wed to Connie Angland since 2014, making it by far his longest marriage. The pair have actually known each other for much longer, too, having first been introduced to each other while shooting the festive comedy "Bad Santa" way back in 2003. And they also have a daughter together, with Bella arriving a year after they first met.
However, Thornton appeared to take some convincing to tie the knot again. "I told Connie I didn't want to put her through that," he told Maxim in 2008. "We do fine. We've been together for four years now. We have a child together. If we get married, then the press will start calling her 'Number Six.'" Seven years later, though, the star admitted one of several glaringly obvious red flags to "The Late Late Show with James Corden" that he and Angland finally decided to put a ring on it for the sake of their daughter.
Ali Larter has been with Hayes MacArthur for 20 years
Ali Larter certainly jumped in with both feet when she first got together with Hayes MacArthur on the set of the comedy "National Lampoon's Homo Erectus" in 2005. The actor, who portrays Tommy's ex-wife Angela Norris in Taylor Sheridan's hit drama, once told Cosmopolitan that she was willing to get married to him just three weeks into their relationship.
In the end, the pair waited until 2007 to get engaged and then another two years to make it down the aisle. "Since I was 15 years old, all I wanted was to find the guy I was going to marry," Larter added (via Elle). "My heart got broken so many times because I put so much pressure on it. And then ... I got blindsided. [Hayes] showed me the way, and all was right. This is how it's supposed to be."
The couple has since welcomed two children into the world, Theodore Hayes and Vivienne Margaret, and has spent the last few years building their ideal home in the Idaho city of Sun Valley. "We fell in love with the beauty of the mountains and their quiet grandness," Larter told Rue magazine. "Neither of us had ever lived in a small town before. People look out for each other. There's a real sense of community here, and we're so happy to be a part of it."
Jon Hamm tied the knot with Anna Osceola in 2023
2015 was quite a pivotal year for the oft-tragic Jon Hamm, who portrays M-Tex owner Monty Miller in "Landman." Not only did he play the role of Don Draper in "Mad Men" that propelled him to superstardom, but he also split with his partner of 18 years, Jennifer Westfeldt, and met his future wife, too!
Yes, Hamm was first introduced to Anna Osceola while shooting the final episode of his hit AMC drama. She played the retreat receptionist whom Don briefly interacts with. But it wasn't until 2020 that the couple went official with their romance. Two years later, the Golden Globe winner told "The Howard Stern Show" that, unlike before, he was now open to the sound of wedding bells.
"It's only been in the last couple of years of me kind of sitting down and really thinking about all that stuff that's made the relationship that I'm in now, is even more meaningful, and opened up the possibility of being married, having kids, defining a new version of happiness, life, wellness," Hamm told the shock jock (via Us Weekly). "All that stuff, it sounds hokey and whatever, but it's real." In the summer of 2023, he and Osceola said I do at a ceremony at Big Sur's Anderson Canyon, a familiar location as the setting for the "Mad Men" closer.
Kayla Wallace wed When Calls the Heart co-star Kevin McGarry
Jon Hamm isn't the only "Landman" star to have met the love of their lives on a previous show. Kayla Wallace, who plays M-Tex Oil's in-house counsel Rebecca Falcone on the Paramount+ hit, first connected with future husband Kevin McGarry on another western, "When Calls the Heart."
Speaking to Entertainment Tonight in 2024, McGarry revealed that music helped to bring him and Wallace together. "We always play. We'll play music together. That's how it all started, actually. We, you know, collaborated ... we do that all the time." The actor even hinted that he might show off his musical talents at their impending wedding. "There's always a chance. Champagne, I imagine, is being served so ... there's a chance that could happen."
It's not known whether McGarry, who also acted alongside Wallace in Hallmark films "My Grown-Up Christmas List" and "Feeling Butterflies," showcased his dulcet tones at the ceremony. But we do know that the couple did tie the knot in 2025, with the newlyweds showing off their rings at a Hearties Family Reunion panel soon after.
Demi Moore is a three-time divorcee
Demi Moore may now be single and at least able to mingle. But the Oscar nominee, who plays Monty's wife Cami Miller in "Landman," has a relationship history as dramatic as anything that could be written for the screen.
In 1980, Moore got hitched to vocalist Freddy Moore, but revealed later in her tell-all memoir that this was effectively a coping mechanism to deal with the recent death of her father and that she'd actually cheated on him the night before their wedding. Following their 1983 separation, the actor had romances with Timothy Hutton and Jon Cryer, and then got engaged to her "St. Elmo's Fire" co-star Emilio Estevez before a high-profile paternity suit put pay to their impending nuptials.
Moore said "I do" for a second time in 1987, with Bruce Willis as the lucky groom. The pair went on to have three kids, Rumer, Scout, and Tallulah, before splitting amicably in 1998. Following a three-year relationship with Oliver Whitcomb, a martial arts teacher, the "Ghost" star sent the tabloids into overdrive by dating and eventually marrying the much younger Ashton Kutcher. After eight years, the unlikely couple divorced in 2013. On "The Jess Cagle Show" in 2020, Moore insisted (via Elle) she's now much happier flying solo. "It's a process of learning to love yourself. Accepting who you are just as you are. For me, I had changed myself so many times over and over to fit what I thought somebody else wanted."
Michelle Randolph is rumored to be dating Glen Powell
Whether stepping into Arnold Schwarzenegger's shoes in "The Running Man" remake, cosplaying as a high school footballer in "Chad Powers," or guest-hosting "Saturday Night Live," Glen Powell appears to be everywhere at the moment. And if rumors are to be believed, the guy who allegedly once dated Nina Dobrev is also now stepping out with another emerging star.
Yes, Powell first got tongues wagging when he was seen pictured alongside Michelle Randolph, aka Tommy and Angela's daughter Ainsley Norris, in "Landman," at a bash staged for Brad Pitt vehicle "F1" in 2025. Soon after, the latter was seen in the studio audience as the former took to the "SNL" stage, and then the pair were spotted enjoying a spot of line dancing at a Texas establishment.
Randolph and Powell continued to feed the tabloids when they went out for dinner at a Miami steakhouse before leaving Magic City together a day later. The man of the moment had previously told "CBS Mornings" (via E! News) that it would take a special person to be willing to embrace the chaos of his world. "So, to bring someone into that and to make them feel comfortable, make them feel seen, to make them feel loved, when a lot of the elements around that can really eat at someone's self-confidence or worth or any of that stuff, I'm not willing to have somebody sign up for that if they're not ready for it."
Andy Garcia has been a happily married man for more than four decades
When it comes to couple goals among the "Landman" cast, look no further than Andy Garcia and his wife of nearly 50 years. Yes, the Hollywood veteran, who plays financial investor — and drug cartel head — Danny "Gallino" Morrell in the Paramount+ series, has been married to Marivi Garcia since 1982. And he can still remember the moment they first met.
"It was a thunderbolt," Garcia told People. "We were very young, but she swept me off my feet. Some people know each other a while, and there's a friendship first, but when we met that night, it was very clear that this was the woman of my life." In fact, the Academy Award nominee was so bowled over that he proposed that very same evening. Although Marivi accepted the instant proposal, it took seven years for the couple to make it down the aisle.
The Garcias have since welcomed four children into the world: Dominik, Daniella, Alessandra, and Andrés. And they've also made their personal relationship professional, too, founding Cineson Entertainment, a production company that has released movies such as "City Island" and "Just the Ticket."
Mark Collie married the love of his life in the late 2000s
As the man behind Top 10 country hit "Born To Love You," it's little surprise to learn that singer-turned-actor Mark Collie is an old romantic at heart. "Eight years ago this morning I married the love of my life," he gushed in a 2017 Facebook post commemorating the day he wed Tammy Stewart at an intimate Tennessee ceremony. "I thank God every day for putting her on this earth for me. Tammy you are my world. Thanks for loving me like you do ..."
Collie, who plays Midland County sheriff Walt Joeberg in "Landman," was equally effusive when he celebrated the same occasion in 2025. "Thank you, Tammy, for making every year better than the last," he wrote on the same social media platform. "Here's to all the new adventures still ahead of us!"
Collie and Stewart also worked together on "The Mountain," a 2009 documentary about Brushy Mountain State Penitentiary, a facility he'd performed at 15 years previously, and on various music expression programs designed to help rehabilitate prisoners.
James Jordan recently got engaged
James Jordan seems more than happy to share aspects of his private life on Instagram. In fact, the actor, who portrays petroleum engineer Dale Bradley on "Landman," can't seem to stop posting loved-up photos with long-time partner Debra Schrey on the photo-sharing platform.
"Years of being an idiot led me to this lady on my left," the self-deprecating star, who's also racked up appearances in other Taylor Sheridan hits "Yellowstone," "1883," "Mayor of Kingstown," and "Special Ops: Lioness," captioned a happy snap of the pair in the summer of 2024. It was little surprise, therefore, when Jordan also took to Instagram to immediately share some life-changing news just over a year later.
Indeed, shortly after popping the question at Los Olivos' Inn at Mattei's Tavern, Jordan informed followers that Schrey had said 'yes.' Alongside a beaming photo of the soon-to-be newlyweds, the neo-western regular also thanked the venue for helping to keep the proposal a surprise and for the accompanying meal. "We're so happy," he added alongside several equally effusive hashtags.
Mustafa Speaks is married to Michelle Mitchenor
Cole Mustafa Speaks, who plays Cooper's second lead oil crewman Theodore 'Boss' Ramone on "Landman," has been happily married to "Lethal Weapon" star Michelle Mitchenor since 2018. And he admits that asking for her hand in marriage was the hardest role he's ever committed to.
In an interview with People, Speaks recalled how he'd planned to pop the question following a special screening of "Tales: Trap Queens," a BET movie Mitchenor appeared in. But to make things more of a surprise, he engineered a fake argument the evening beforehand. Unfortunately, he was so convincing that the relationship nearly came to an end. "It was so bad I wasn't sure she'd want to see me again," he confessed.
Luckily, Speaks' risky masterplan paid off in the end, and the pair went on to enjoy a small-scale Los Angeles wedding, which they were determined to keep away from Instagram and the like. "The ceremony, the most sacred aspect of the day, should be free of distractions and the temptation of phones and social media," the happy couple explained to the same publication before describing the occasion as a "slow motion dream sequence and we had the time of our lives."
Sam Elliott recently celebrated his 40th wedding anniversary
Hollywood veterans Sam Elliott and Katharine Ross first met while filming a big-screen western, "Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid," way back in 1969. But they didn't get together until they reconnected on "The Legacy" nearly a decade later, eventually making it down the aisle in 1984. And they're still going strong.
"I think really what it boils down to is we love each other, and we work at it," Elliott, who plays Tommy's dad T.L. Norris in "Landman," revealed as the secret to their success in a 2017 chat with NPR. "And I think more importantly than anything, it takes wanting to be married. The two things that I wanted in my life were to have a movie career and to be married, to have a family. And it's an embarrassment of riches that I've got both."
The couple haven't been afraid to mix business with pleasure, either, sharing the screen on numerous films, including "Conagher" and "Houston: The Legend of Texas." "I think we just like making movies and having that creative experience together is the best," Elliott, whose harsh comments about an Oscar-nominated star in 2022 caused quite the stir, explained to the Los Angeles Times. "It's just fun. It's a whole different kind of energy to go home with someone you're working with rather than go home to somebody who isn't working."
Colm Feore is married to actor Donna Starnes
Colm Feore, who plays M-Tex Oil attorney Nathan in "Landman," appears to have used his theatrical training grounds as pick-up joints. He met his first wife, Sidonie Boll, at the National Theatre School. And then while working on a production of "Julius Caesar" at the Stratford Festival in 1990, he was introduced to his second.
Donna Starnes, a dancer who'd later become the same festival's director, instantly caught his attention. "I rather liked her on sight," Feore later told NUVO. "I spent the whole first rehearsal flirting with her." The immediate object of his affections, however, saw things slightly differently. "Not flirting, staring," she claimed in the same interview. "I asked, 'Who's that creepy guy staring at me?' and they told me he was one of the stars of the company."
Although Starnes eventually succumbed to Feore's charms, there was another hitch: both parties were already married. "We started out, and it was pretty rough," the former admitted. "We made life decisions that were hard. I remember saying to her, 'The Samsonite's at the door. I hope you're game for a real pile of s***, because that's what I brought you.'" However, they proved to be in it for the long haul and went on to have two children together, Thomas and Anna. In 2024, they celebrated their 30th wedding anniversary.
Alex Meraz is married to the woman who helped shape his career
Forget Team Edward vs Team Jacob. For many fans of the phenomenon that was "Twilight," the true hunk of the franchise was werewolf Paul Lahote, aka Indigenous Mexican American actor Alex Meraz. Unfortunately for those who pinned his poster on their walls, the star was already married at the time.
In fact, it was Kim Meraz, a Vietnamese-American with whom he walked down the aisle in 2007, who encouraged Alex to audition for the young adult series. "His wife is the one who has read all of those books," actor pal Raoul Trujillo revealed to Buddy TV shortly after the second instalment, "New Moon", was released. "And she's the one who said, 'Look, you have got to get into this. This is perfect for you. You're the one.'"
Alex, who plays the Midland drug gang's lieutenant Jimenez in "Landman," has not only gained some invaluable career advice from his other half. Indeed, Kim is also the mother of his two children, Somak and Talus.