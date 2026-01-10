The Landman Cast And Their Real-Life Partners

Billy Bob Thornton is fast catching up to Elizabeth Taylor when it comes to Hollywood's most married star. The "Landman" star, who plays M-Tex Oil's president Tommy Norris in the neo-western, has walked down the aisle on no fewer than six occasions, with past wives including Toni Lawrence, Cynda Williams, and, most famously, Angelina Jolie. And he nearly made it a seventh, having been engaged to fellow thespian Laura Dern, too.

But could the serial monogamist finally have found 'the one'? After all, he's been happily wed to Connie Angland since 2014, making it by far his longest marriage. The pair have actually known each other for much longer, too, having first been introduced to each other while shooting the festive comedy "Bad Santa" way back in 2003. And they also have a daughter together, with Bella arriving a year after they first met.

However, Thornton appeared to take some convincing to tie the knot again. "I told Connie I didn't want to put her through that," he told Maxim in 2008. "We do fine. We've been together for four years now. We have a child together. If we get married, then the press will start calling her 'Number Six.'" Seven years later, though, the star admitted one of several glaringly obvious red flags to "The Late Late Show with James Corden" that he and Angland finally decided to put a ring on it for the sake of their daughter.