Sam Elliott's Harsh Comments About An Oscar-Nominated Film Are Causing A Stir

Actor Sam Elliott is famous for the deep voice and full mustache that made him perfect for Western classics like "The Quick and the Dead" and "Conagher." The latter film earned Elliott his first Golden Globe nomination. Given the California native's experience with the genre, the "A Star Is Born" actor voiced strong opinions about modern interpretations, including Jane Campion's "The Power of the Dog."

Campion's new Netflix release has amassed a whopping 12 Oscar nominations and stellar reviews. "'The Power of the Dog' builds tremendous force, gaining its momentum through the harmonious discord of its performances, the nervous rhythms of Jonny Greenwood's score, and the grandeur of its visuals," The New York Times' Manohla Dargis said in a review. The main cast, Benedict Cumberbatch, Kirsten Dunst, Jesse Plemons, and Kodi Smit-McPhee, have all been nominated for Academy Awards for the film. In the film, Cumberbatch plays a macho cowboy forced to confront his sexuality when his brother (Plemons) returns to their Montana ranch with his wife (Dunst) and her son (Smit-McPhee).

"The Power of the Dog" was also well-received by the public, with an audience score of 79% on Rotten Tomatoes and a 7 score on Metacritic. In its five first days after its release on Netflix, the film was streamed 1.2 million times, according to Deadline. Despite the film's critical and popular success, Elliott is disgruntled by what he deemed to be "an evisceration of the American West."