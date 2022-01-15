Jesse Plemons Confirms What We Suspected All Along About Benedict Cumberbatch's On-Set Behavior

Netflix's "The Power of the Dog" has emerged as a strong contender for this year's awards season. Starring Benedict Cumberbatch, Jesse Plemons, and Kirsten Dunst, the film follows charismatic rancher Phil Burbank, who torments his younger brother George, after he brings his wife and new son home, per IMDb. Both Plemons and Cumberbatch have received rave reviews for their performances and are projected to be big contenders for the upcoming Academy Awards in March, according to Screen Rant.

While promoting the film late last year, Cumberbatch spoke about the extreme measures he took to play Burbank, including getting nicotine poisoning because of his commitment to method acting. He told Esquire he had to smoke a lot and learn how to roll cigarettes. "I gave myself nicotine poisoning three times," he said, adding that smoking for long periods of time is "horrible." However, Cumberbatch wasn't the only one who suffered from the consequences of his own acting methodology – Plemons did too.

In a new interview, Plemons dished on the hardships of working with Cumberbatch and confirmed what we all suspected about his on-set behavior.