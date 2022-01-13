Lady Gaga Confirms What We Suspected All Along About Her Curious On Set Behavior
While Lady Gaga rose to prominence as one of the world's most enigmatic popstars, she has also steadily proven her acting talents throughout the years. Gaga first dipped her toes in the small screen, portraying The Countess in Season 6 of FX's "American Horror Story" in 2015, per IMDb. Three years later, the "Bad Romance" singer gave an Oscar-nominated performance in the remake of "A Star is Born," but her most challenging role was when Gaga embodied Patrizia Reggiani in 2021's "House of Gucci."
In the film, Gaga played the eccentric fashion socialite who was convicted of arranging the murder of her husband, late Gucci head, Maurizio Gucci, in 1995. Gaga, over the promotional circuit for the film, explained that she had to go to great lengths to stay in character, per Vulture. She worked with a dialect coach to nail down Reggiani's accent and spent all of her time in character even when the cameras stopped rolling. In November, Gaga appeared on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert," and spoke about how easy it was for her to get into character because she had used an accent. "It was easy for me to stay in character all the time," she admitted. "[The accent] allowed me to become comfortable with speaking in a way where it would be natural to me."
Now, in preparation for the upcoming award season, Gaga has revealed an interesting tidbit about her last day in character and the event confirmed what we suspected of her all along.
Lady Gaga had an unsettling reaction to her role in House of Gucci
Those who have seen the "House of Gucci" would know that Lady Gaga gave her all to embody Patrizia Reggiani, but the experience was anything but pleasant. In an interview with W Magazine, Gaga revealed that her fierce commitment to the role lasted until the end of filming and came with a disturbing anecdote about flies. "On the last day of filming, I was on the balcony of my apartment in Rome, and I was blasting Dean Martin singing 'Mambo Italiano,' and I had a cigarette hanging out of my mouth. I was Patrizia," Gaga explained. "But I knew I had to say goodbye to her: Large swarms of flies kept following me around, and I truly began to believe that she had sent them. I was ready to let her go."
Though it remains to be seen if those flies were actually summoned by Reggiani, Gaga has long spoken about method acting and how it helped her become the actor she is today. "I was always Patrizia. I always spoke in my accent," the singer told Variety. "And even if I was speaking about things that weren't related to the movie ... I was still living my life. I just lived it as her." Still, Gaga is well aware that she may have taken things too far for her "House of Gucci" role — and that's why she called in a professional for help. "I had a psychiatric nurse with me towards the end of filming. I sort of felt like I had to. I felt that it was safer for me," she explained. We're glad Gaga is okay — and here's hoping the flies stay away from her next time.