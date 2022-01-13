Lady Gaga Confirms What We Suspected All Along About Her Curious On Set Behavior

While Lady Gaga rose to prominence as one of the world's most enigmatic popstars, she has also steadily proven her acting talents throughout the years. Gaga first dipped her toes in the small screen, portraying The Countess in Season 6 of FX's "American Horror Story" in 2015, per IMDb. Three years later, the "Bad Romance" singer gave an Oscar-nominated performance in the remake of "A Star is Born," but her most challenging role was when Gaga embodied Patrizia Reggiani in 2021's "House of Gucci."

In the film, Gaga played the eccentric fashion socialite who was convicted of arranging the murder of her husband, late Gucci head, Maurizio Gucci, in 1995. Gaga, over the promotional circuit for the film, explained that she had to go to great lengths to stay in character, per Vulture. She worked with a dialect coach to nail down Reggiani's accent and spent all of her time in character even when the cameras stopped rolling. In November, Gaga appeared on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert," and spoke about how easy it was for her to get into character because she had used an accent. "It was easy for me to stay in character all the time," she admitted. "[The accent] allowed me to become comfortable with speaking in a way where it would be natural to me."

Now, in preparation for the upcoming award season, Gaga has revealed an interesting tidbit about her last day in character and the event confirmed what we suspected of her all along.