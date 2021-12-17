The Real Reason Lady Gaga Consulted A Psychiatric Nurse On Set

Speaking to Variety, Lady Gaga said she "brought the darkness with me home [from the "House of Gucci" set] because my life was dark." This realization had encouraged her to have a mental health professional on board to help her. "I had a psychiatric nurse with me towards the end of filming. I sort of felt like I had to. I felt that it was safer for me," she explained. "It's okay to ask for help. If you're feeling like that, ask for help. No matter what."

Gaga also noted that she never wants to "glorify" her complete absorption to playing her part. "I don't think that any actor should push themselves to that limit. And I ask myself all the time why I do that," she questioned, recalling her past work as well. "I don't know why I'm like that. I think that the best answer I could give you is I have a sort of romantic relationship with suffering for your art... and it just sometimes goes too far. And when it does go too far, it can be hard to reel it in on your own."

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the singer said that her routine on the set of "House of Gucci" involved waking up at 3 a.m. to begin her physical transformation into Patrizia Reggiani. She would also often experience nausea from "some mixture of anxiety, fatigue, trauma, exhaustion, commitment, and love." But fortunately, Gaga realized that none of what she was doing is healthy — and that's why she's speaking up about it now.

