Glaringly Obvious Red Flags In Billy Bob Thornton & His Wife Connie's Marriage

Billy Bob Thornton is perhaps best known for his highly publicized (but short-lived) marriage to Angelina Jolie, but these days, he's found lasting happiness and a steady, quieter home life with his sixth wife, Connie Angland. The story of how they got together was unexpected: as Thornton recalled, he had been working on the film "Bad Santa" in 2003 when makeup artist — and Connie's sister — Carrie Angland introduced them to each other. "She said, 'My sister's gonna visit, and I got a feeling that you're really gonna like her,'" Thornton shared on "The Drew Barrymore Show," noting that he met Connie at a time when he was feeling sad and lost in life. They hit it off right away. "We were together within probably a couple of months, maybe," he adds. "Yeah, she kind of drug me out of the gutter, which was awesome."

After welcoming their daughter Bella in 2004, Thornton and Connie tied the knot in a private ceremony at their Los Angeles home in 2014, marking his sixth marriage. With five divorces already under his belt, the "Sling Blade" actor had learned some hard-earned lessons about marriage: "Go into it with the idea that you want it to last, but don't put pressure on yourself to try to achieve perfection every day, because I think that's when you get into trouble," he told People in 2003.

He sure didn't rush into his relationship with Connie. Speaking to Maxim in 2008, Thornton revealed that he didn't see himself ever marrying again after Jolie, as, according to him, he didn't want the press to start labeling his girlfriend as Wife "Number Six." He also, frankly, didn't consider himself particularly great at relationships, telling The Mirror he wouldn't want his daughter Bella to end up with someone like him. His failed relationships and past mistakes aside, though, those aren't the only glaring red flags in his marriage to Connie.