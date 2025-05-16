Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce's Latest Red Flags Might Not Be What They Seem, Says Expert

Rumors about Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's relationship were swirling after the couple chose not to make public appearances together in the spring of 2025. There were already murmurs about trouble in paradise, but Swift and Kelce raised eyebrows when they skipped the 2025 Met Gala on May 5, 2025. Reportedly, the pair decided to forego the fashion-forward gathering because of scheduling conflicts, but alarm bells were ringing as the popstar and NFL pro had not been spotted together in public for almost two months — and had never attended an event together. Even before the Met Gala, fans had noticed that the pair were spending a lot of time apart.

Chatter about relationship turmoil between Kelce and Swift continued when he attended the Mahomies Foundation Golf Classic gala solo on May 15. This was an annual charity fundraiser hosted by Kelce's Kansas City Chiefs teammate, Patrick Mahomes and his wife Brittany Mahomes. Sure, the "New Heights" host was free to attend a friend's event without his girlfriend, but Swift had accompanied Kelce to the same gala a year earlier. Not only did Kelce bring "The Tortured Poets Department" artist in 2024, but the duo packed on the PDA. Further fuel was added to the breakup rumor fire when Kelce went on a boys' trip to Las Vegas in April with his brother. The Kelce brothers talked about their Vegas misadventures on their podcast, and according to a report from Radar, the trip was not what Swift had expected. Apparently, Swift was under the impression her boyfriend was going to Vegas for quality time with his brother, and not so much for gambling and partying.

Since the red flags have piled up, we spoke to Susan Winter, a New York City relationship expert and creator of the Love À La Carte Method, who laid out why things may not be what they seem.