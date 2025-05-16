Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce's Latest Red Flags Might Not Be What They Seem, Says Expert
Rumors about Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's relationship were swirling after the couple chose not to make public appearances together in the spring of 2025. There were already murmurs about trouble in paradise, but Swift and Kelce raised eyebrows when they skipped the 2025 Met Gala on May 5, 2025. Reportedly, the pair decided to forego the fashion-forward gathering because of scheduling conflicts, but alarm bells were ringing as the popstar and NFL pro had not been spotted together in public for almost two months — and had never attended an event together. Even before the Met Gala, fans had noticed that the pair were spending a lot of time apart.
Chatter about relationship turmoil between Kelce and Swift continued when he attended the Mahomies Foundation Golf Classic gala solo on May 15. This was an annual charity fundraiser hosted by Kelce's Kansas City Chiefs teammate, Patrick Mahomes and his wife Brittany Mahomes. Sure, the "New Heights" host was free to attend a friend's event without his girlfriend, but Swift had accompanied Kelce to the same gala a year earlier. Not only did Kelce bring "The Tortured Poets Department" artist in 2024, but the duo packed on the PDA. Further fuel was added to the breakup rumor fire when Kelce went on a boys' trip to Las Vegas in April with his brother. The Kelce brothers talked about their Vegas misadventures on their podcast, and according to a report from Radar, the trip was not what Swift had expected. Apparently, Swift was under the impression her boyfriend was going to Vegas for quality time with his brother, and not so much for gambling and partying.
Since the red flags have piled up, we spoke to Susan Winter, a New York City relationship expert and creator of the Love À La Carte Method, who laid out why things may not be what they seem.
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are entering a new phase of their relationship
Relations expert Susan Winter explained to NickiSwift why apparent red flags that could lead to a Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce breakup had likely been blown out of proportion. First, we asked Winter if the singer and NFL star skipping out on the Met Gala was an indicator of friction between the couple. The expert did say that celebrity couples skipping high-profile events could often be a bad sign. "But in Taylor and Kelce's case, this choice aligns with the natural progression of their relationship timeline," Winter told us. From the outside, it may seem that Swift and Kelce were spending less time together because of relationship tension, but the expert explained why it was perfectly normal. "The honeymoon phase of a relationship is often characterized by constant togetherness, both privately and publicly," Winter said. "By the two-year mark, couples typically settle into a more grounded dynamic and begin to shift their focus back to individual goals," the relationship expert added.
Not only was Swift and Kelce's avoidance of high-profile events together not necessarily an indicator of an imminent breakup, but Winter believed it could be a sign the pair were planning long-term together. "Taking a step back from the limelight doesn't equate to stepping back from the relationship," the relationship expert said. "Sometimes it's just the opposite—a conscious pull inward to support the partnership bond," Winter added.
In addition to that, Winter posited that the pair could be following other celebrity couples' playbooks and taking a "digital detox" by avoiding what was written about them online as a way to help recharge themselves and their relationship. "Not reading the gossip or speculation can be a real benefit," she said. "It's a mental cleansing that keeps each celebrity in the present moment, and the cocoon of their relationship."