Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Skip 2025 Met Gala & One Person Is Obviously To Blame
In the weeks leading up to the 2025 Met Gala, many speculated that Taylor Swift might show, and for the first time with Travis Kelce on her arm. However, there seemed to be a very good reason that this dragon was staying home for the evening — to avoid being asked about Blake Lively.
"Taylor Swift is taking a break & the last thing she'd be likely to want is to be peppered with reporters' questions trying to get sound-bites about the Blake Lively legal dispute," a Swiftie guessed on X when it became clear Swift was a no-show.
While Lively has been a mainstay at the gala for many years, dating back to 2008, the "It Ends With Us" actor has skipped the ceremony after attending in 2022. It seemed especially unlikely that she'd want to attend this year after the ongoing legal drama with her co-star Justin Baldoni. Even though it seemed unlikely Lively would attend, we certainly don't blame Swift for staying far away from a possibly messy situation.
Blake Lively's reference to her 'dragons' seemingly bothered Taylor Swift
Both "It Ends With Us" stars Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni have gained plenty of detractors since the legal drama erupted between the two first erupted. Both stars filed suit against each other — Lively for alleged sexual harassment and spearheading an alleged smear campaign against her, which prompted Baldoni to countersue for defamation.
Taylor Swift got dragged into the drama after alleged texts of Lively's seemingly referred to the singer. "If you ever get around to watching 'Game of Thrones,' you'll appreciate that I'm Khaleesi, and like her, I happen to have a few dragons," Lively allegedly wrote to Baldoni, as he documented in his lawsuit (via Page Six). "... my dragons also protect those I fight for. So really we all benefit from those gorgeous monsters of mine. You will too, I can promise you." Many supposed that one of those dragons Lively referred to was Swift, and Page Six reported that the singer wasn't too pleased to learn about it. "She can't help but feel used at this point," the source told Page Six, adding that Taylor "wants to keep out of this drama as much as possible."
In fact, Swift's beau, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, gave us a hint that Swift and Lively are truly on the outs when he unfollowed Ryan Reynolds, Lively's husband. Of course, when it comes to Kelce, we have to admit the Met Gala isn't really his scene, either.
Travis Kelce probably isn't a big fan of the Met Gala
When Taylor Swift was a no-show at the 2025 Met Gala, some people were quick to blame her boyfriend, Travis Kelce. Rumors about Swift and Kelce's relationship woes have been circulating since they went public with their romance, and any excuse to seemingly back them up is pounced on. However, although Kelce definitely isn't the red carpet type, Swift hasn't attended the Met Gala since 2016, so he can hardly be blamed for her absence.
Plus, she's kept things more low-key since they started hooking up, especially recently. The two have been enjoying private downtime since Kelce's devastating Super Bowl loss. The last time they were photographed together was when paparazzi caught them on a night out in New York in March. Instead of hitting the town, they've reportedly been enjoying some R&R as Swift recuperates from her grueling Eras world tour that ended in December 2024.
Meanwhile, Kelce is gearing up for his 13th season with the Kansas City Chiefs, and the 35-year-old is planning on making it count. "I'm coming back for sure," a "source" who was obviously Kelce texted Pat McAfee, who shared the message in an episode of the "Pat McAfee Show" in February. "Gonna try to get in the best shape of my life this offseason and get back to the mountain top," the "source" continued. "I've got a real bad taste in my mouth with how I played in that last game, and I can't go out like that!!!!"