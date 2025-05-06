Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Skip 2025 Met Gala & One Person Is Obviously To Blame

In the weeks leading up to the 2025 Met Gala, many speculated that Taylor Swift might show, and for the first time with Travis Kelce on her arm. However, there seemed to be a very good reason that this dragon was staying home for the evening — to avoid being asked about Blake Lively.

"Taylor Swift is taking a break & the last thing she'd be likely to want is to be peppered with reporters' questions trying to get sound-bites about the Blake Lively legal dispute," a Swiftie guessed on X when it became clear Swift was a no-show.

While Lively has been a mainstay at the gala for many years, dating back to 2008, the "It Ends With Us" actor has skipped the ceremony after attending in 2022. It seemed especially unlikely that she'd want to attend this year after the ongoing legal drama with her co-star Justin Baldoni. Even though it seemed unlikely Lively would attend, we certainly don't blame Swift for staying far away from a possibly messy situation.