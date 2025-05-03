Glaring Red Flags In Goldie Hawn & Kurt Russell's Relationship

Even though Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell never got married, they belong to a select list of famous couples who have been together for decades. After more than 40 years as a couple, the actors built a beautiful blended family together. Russell and Hawn share their son Wyatt, but "The Thing" star also played a pivotal role in Oliver Hudson and Kate Hudson's upbringing. While Hawn and Russell have a lot going for them, their relationship was never perfect — and they're reportedly not in a great place today.

For starters, they have often emphasized the sacrifice of giving up other relationships. "Monogamy is a very tough order," Hawn told People in 2017. "You're in the prime of your life, you are attracted to other people, potentially, you have fantasies about that." Accepting this reality was key to the longevity of their relationship. "We're human beings. There is, I guess, an elasticity to the relationship. Otherwise it's going to break, just like a rubber band," she added.

Despite their rhetoric, Hawn and Russell's somewhat unconventional union reportedly caused issues over the years. But beyond their fear of marriage and the problems that came with it, their relationship showed red flags from the beginning. From Hawn and Russell's surprising age gap to the unprofessional approach he used to hit on her and the lack of seriousness he showed when they first met, the couple has displayed warning signs about their romance for a long time.

