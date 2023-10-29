Here's Why Patrick J. Adams Left Suits

Patrick J. Adams' claim to fame was portraying a character who could outsmart Harvard-educated lawyers despite lacking formal legal education. In the hit legal drama "Suits," he starred as Mike Ross, a quick-witted college dropout who found himself working for one of the top law firms in New York City thanks to his photographic memory and sharp intellect. For seven seasons, viewers witnessed his journey from being a university expellee who illegally took the LSATs for others to being a respected law associate. But in 2018, he made the decision to leave the show.

Adams announced that he was departing from the show when its seventh season wrapped, coinciding with Meghan Markle's exit from "Suits" as she was set to marry Prince Harry. "Mike Ross has taught me a lot about commitment, hard work, and the power of believing in yourself, and I feel blessed that now we both get to walk out into the lives that we never dreamed we would actually be lucky enough to live," he said in a lengthy statement at the time. "I'm excited to now step across the screen and become solely a fan of a show that I know has much more in store in the years to come."

While Adams' decision to leave the series came as a shock to viewers, the actor had a legitimate reason for bowing out. He later revealed that he simply wanted to spend more time with his wife, "Pretty Little Liars" alum Troian Bellisario.