'60s Teen Idol Bobby Sherman's Solemn Final Wish

1960s teen star Bobby Sherman passed away from kidney cancer in the summer of 2025, and speaking to Fox News, his wife shared that one of his final wishes was heartbreakingly simple. Speaking to the outlet, Brigitte Poublon revealed that all Sherman wanted was to be in his own space.

As some will recall, Poublon announced Sherman's heartbreaking diagnosis in a Facebook post in March 2025. "It is with a heavy heart that we share Bobby has recently been diagnosed with stage 4 cancer. During this challenging time, we kindly ask for your understanding and respect for our privacy. Thank you so much for still remembering him. We really appreciate it," she'd written. Poublon's updates to Fox News came a few days later. One particularly devastating detail she shared with the outlet was that Sherman's condition had taken a sudden turn for the worse. "He was doing crossword puzzles with me in the last few days. And then all of a sudden Saturday, he turned around and ... he's just sleeping more and his body's not working anymore. It's not. Everything's shutting down," she said, a heartbreaking change many who've lost loved ones to cancer and other devastating health crises will be all too familiar with.

Poublon went on to share, "His last words from the hospital last night were, 'Brig, I just want to go home.'" She made good on that, revealing that he had been moved to their home and was receiving "special care."