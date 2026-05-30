'60s Teen Idol Bobby Sherman's Solemn Final Wish
1960s teen star Bobby Sherman passed away from kidney cancer in the summer of 2025, and speaking to Fox News, his wife shared that one of his final wishes was heartbreakingly simple. Speaking to the outlet, Brigitte Poublon revealed that all Sherman wanted was to be in his own space.
As some will recall, Poublon announced Sherman's heartbreaking diagnosis in a Facebook post in March 2025. "It is with a heavy heart that we share Bobby has recently been diagnosed with stage 4 cancer. During this challenging time, we kindly ask for your understanding and respect for our privacy. Thank you so much for still remembering him. We really appreciate it," she'd written. Poublon's updates to Fox News came a few days later. One particularly devastating detail she shared with the outlet was that Sherman's condition had taken a sudden turn for the worse. "He was doing crossword puzzles with me in the last few days. And then all of a sudden Saturday, he turned around and ... he's just sleeping more and his body's not working anymore. It's not. Everything's shutting down," she said, a heartbreaking change many who've lost loved ones to cancer and other devastating health crises will be all too familiar with.
Poublon went on to share, "His last words from the hospital last night were, 'Brig, I just want to go home.'" She made good on that, revealing that he had been moved to their home and was receiving "special care."
Bobby Sherman spent his final days with his beloved wife
Sadly, Bobby Sherman succumbed to his illness in late June 2025, and in a statement that his close friend John Stamos posted on Instagram, Brigitte Poublon shared that she had been with him in his final moments. She also revealed that he had comforted her through it. "Bobby left this world holding my hand — just as he held up our life with love, courage, and unwavering grace through all 29 beautiful years of marriage," she wrote. Poublon added, "I was his Cinderella, and he was my prince charming. Even in his final days, he stayed strong for me. That's who Bobby was — brave, gentle, and full of light."
In her statement, Poublon also touched on what some might not know about Bobby. That would be his decision to step away from his teen star status to pursue a much more normal career. Granted, we're not sure it would be altogether accurate to say he worked a completely "regular" job. After all, after stepping away from the limelight, he went into emergency services. As Poublon wrote, "He was a man of service. He traded sold-out concerts and magazine covers for the back of an ambulance, becoming an EMT and a trainer with the LAPD. He saved lives. He showed us what real heroism looks like — quiet, selfless, and deeply human."
Whether Sherman touched people's lives through his work with emergency services, the Brigitte & Bobby Sherman Children's Foundation set up to assist children in Ghana, or through the art that made him a star, he certainly will be remembered for using his platform for good. And, though his passing is devastating, we're glad to know that right until his final moment, he was surrounded by the same love he put out into the world.