Mayim Bialik Makes The Transition To Gray Hair Look So Chic
Mayim Bialik refuses to bow down to the beauty standards of the entertainment industry she has been part of since she was a child. It hasn't been easy, and Bialik has suffered tragic consequences as a result of body image struggles. But through it all, the "Big Bang Theory" alum has chosen authenticity over conformity. Now in her 50s, Bialik is taking a similar approach to her hair and embracing the gray strands with grace. She's growing older and has no reason to pretend she isn't.
During public appearances, Bialik proved gray hair can be just as stylish as any other hair color. On the "Father Mother Sister Brother" red carpet at the Venice International Film Festival in August 2025 (seen below), the former "Jeopardy" host stunned in an all-black suit, a look that was elevated by the chic gray strands popping out from her pulled-back hair. She looked classic and timeless. In true Bialik fashion, the actor and neuroscientist takes a low-key approach to her graying hair, allowing it to just be instead of making big statements.
In a 2015 entry of her Grok Nation blog, she noted she started getting gray hair around 2010, though it took a while for it to become evident. From the beginning, she chose not to worry about it. "I do believe it's a false contrived notion we have that gray is ugly. It isn't ugly — it just is," Bialik wrote. Graying hair is a normal part of life, and Bialik is proud to have earned it.
Mayim Bialik's hair loss has been harder to grapple with
Mayim Bialik finds it easier to embrace her graying hair because it's expected. However, she has found it much harder to grapple with another hair-related issue because it took her by surprise. After Bialik gave birth to her first son in 2005, she experienced hair loss that felt more extreme than what she understood to be normal during the postpartum period. "My hair fell out in a shocking 'male pattern baldness' way. It never fully grew back," she wrote in a 2018 Grok Nation entry.
The issue continued to worsen as she became a mother a second time in 2008. A year after welcoming her second son, she was on TLC's "What Not to Wear" for a "mommy makeover." Bialik's transformation required hair changes that had long-lasting consequences. "They chopped off — with my reluctant permission — 6 inches of that hair. It's not their fault, but it really has never grown back," she noted. The whole process was a shock to her, particularly because she'd always had full, thick, long hair that she took for granted.
Bialik never found a permanent solution to the hair loss, so she had to find creative ways to deal with it. In 2023, she revealed her big secret. In an Instagram video (above), she showed fans how short her real hair actually is, panning the camera to a wall full of extensions in different styles. "People may not know I have short hair under all those extensions. LOL," she captioned the post.