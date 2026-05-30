Celebs Who Publicly Called Out Their Cheating Exes
It's as true now as it was during the days of Steve McQueen, Marlon Brando, and Marilyn Monroe — everyone loves a good celebrity scandal. And that goes double when the controversy centers around an adulterous romance. When Kristen Stewart was spotted kissing "Snow White and the Huntsman" director Rupert Sanders while she was in a relationship with her "Twilight" co-star, Robert Pattinson, it was front-page news. Meanwhile, the Brad Pitt-Angelina Jolie-Jennifer Aniston love triangle famously had fans picking sides.
Given the vicious nature of the press and the perpetual discourse among fans and on social media about their comings and goings, some stars work to keep their dirty laundry from airing out in public. However, others have no qualms about taking their former partners to task for their infidelity or even documenting the death of their relationship for mass consumption. To that end, here are 11 celebs who publicly commented on or even called out their exes for cheating.
Khloé Kardashian called out Tristan Thompson after multiple incidents
Khloé Kardashian may be part of Hollywood's A-list, boasting successful ventures in a variety of industries while maintaining her reality television stardom via "The Kardashians," but her love life has been somewhat messy over the years. From the Lamar Odom saga to failed relationships with the likes of French Montana and James Harden, Kardashian has struggled to find her forever partner. Perhaps none of her relationships have been as scandalous as her longtime pairing with Tristan Thompson, though.
Although Kardashian and Thompson share two children, True and Tatum Thompson, their relationship has been marked by multiple bouts of infidelity. Just before Kardashian gave birth to True in 2018, Thompson was spotted with another woman at a Manhattan lounge. Around that time, older footage of Thompson fooling around with two other women also made the rounds. Then, in 2019, Thompson got too close to Jordyn Woods, who was Kylie Jenner's best friend at the time. And all of this was covered on her show.
Following the latter incident, Kardashian took to X (then Twitter) to put Thompson on blast, writing, "This has been an awful week & I know everyone is sick of hearing about it all (as am I). I'm a rollercoaster of emotions & have said things I shouldn't have. Honestly, Tristan cheating on me & humiliating me, wasn't such a shock as the first time." Kardashian has remained open about the situation, telling Kelly Clarkson in 2022 that she had to reprogram herself to "un-love" the former NBA star.
Kourtney Kardashian broke down over Scott Disick's alleged cheating
Khloé Kardashian isn't the only member of the Kardashian-Jenner clan to contend with the public fallout of a relationship being stymied, at least in part, by cheating rumors. The oldest of pop culture's favorite sisters, Kourtney Kardashian, was also forced to navigate an on-again/off-again relationship and messy split from her longtime partner, Scott Disick. And, as with Khloé, much of it was documented on reality TV, through "Keeping Up With the Kardashians."
Amid the couple's first split in 2008, Kourtney was documented lamenting, "I cannot believe Scott could have cheated on me. I'm sick to my stomach that this could have happened," on the show (via People). Fast-forward to 2015, and after welcoming three children, spending years together, and almost getting married at one point, Kourtney showed Disick the door after photos showing him getting overly close to stylist Chloe Bartoli in France were published.
Later, on an episode of "KUWTK," an emotional Kourtney was shown (via Entertainment Tonight) lamenting that she "worked so hard to keep this family together." Added Kourtney during an in-camera interview segment (via ABC News): "I love Scott, but I've been dealing with this for so long, it's definitely not good for me ... At this point I'm really just trying to focus on me and the kids and make them the priority." Since their split, the two continue to co-parent their children, Mason, Penelope, and Reign Disick.
Demi Moore called Ashton Kutcher out in her memoir
For more than a decade, Golden Globe-winning actress Demi Moore was one half of Hollywood's ultimate power couple with her husband, "Die Hard" star Bruce Willis. And while that relationship captured the imagination of the masses and generated significant press, it was hardly the headline maker that her second marriage to the much-younger Ashton Kutcher was.
Unlike the Kardashians, Moore didn't have reality TV cameras documenting the roller coaster ride that her relationship with Kutcher became. However, years after their 2013 divorce, the "Ghost" star spilled the tea in her memoir "Inside Out." As Moore tells it, Kutcher convinced her to allow other people into their marital bed, a decision she now regrets. "They were good people, but it was still a mistake," Moore wrote (via People). "I was strangely flooded with shame, I couldn't shake the feeling that this whole thing was somehow my fault."
According to Moore, that opened the door to Kutcher's alleged infidelity. "Because we had brought in a third party into our relationship, Ashton said, that blurred the lines and, to some extent, justified what he's done," she claimed. Although Moore and Kutcher's relationship has largely remained cordial since the actors went their separate ways, Kutcher was less-than-enthused about the claims in Moore's book.
Britney Spears wrote about Justin Timberlake's cheating and admitted her own
In her 2023 memoir, "The Woman in Me," Britney Spears wrote candidly about her former relationship with Justin Timberlake when the pair were in their early days of navigating superstardom. According to Spears, Timberlake strayed from her on more than one occasion, and she was fully aware that it was happening at the time. She ultimately let it slide, though, opting to remain with the "SexyBack" singer.
"There were a couple of times during our relationship when I knew Justin had cheated on me. Especially because I was so infatuated and so in love, I let it go, even though the tabloids seemed determined to rub my face in it," Spears wrote (via Vanity Fair). "There were rumors about him with various dancers and groupies. I let it all go, but clearly, he'd slept around."
However, Timberlake reportedly wasn't the only one who was unfaithful in the relationship. Spears also wrote in her memoir that she made out with choreographer Wade Robson while she was still with Timberlake, but had copped to her mistake. "I was loyal to Justin for years, only had eyes for him with that one exception, which I admitted to him." In any case, it's probably no surprise that the two ultimately decided to break up.
Wendy Williams said her ex, Kevin Hunter, was a serial cheater
In the 2020s, Wendy Williams' life has provided a lot of material for the mainstream press and gossip outlets alike, including the possibility that the former daytime talk and radio show host may be cognitively impaired. However, the questions surrounding her mental state hardly represent her first forays into controversy. Her longtime marriage to ex Kevin Hunter was also a source of tabloid headlines.
During a 2021 interview on SiriusXM's "The Jess Cagle Show," Williams publicly branded Hunter a repeat adulterer. However, she made it clear that she held no regrets for staying with him regardless. "We were married for almost 22 years. We were together for 25 years," Williams told Cagle at the time (via People). "I don't regret the day of meeting him. I don't regret putting up with him for all 25 years."
In doing so, Williams also offered up some of the details about Hunter's extramarital activity. "That has nothing to do with him having [a baby with another woman], or him having this side girl for almost 15 years of our marriage," she continued. "I've known about her almost since the beginning. I've known that Kevin is a serial cheat."
Laura Dern called out Billy Bob Thornton's affair with Angelina Jolie
During the early 2000s, Billy Bob Thornton's whirlwind romance with fellow Oscar winner Angelina Jolie became one of the stranger chapters in the annals of Tinseltown lore. Their relationship — which developed despite a 20-year age gap — seemingly emerged out of nowhere, and it became one of the era's ultimate water cooler conversations when it was reported that both Thornton and Jolie wore vials containing some of their counterpart's blood on their person.
As if those dynamics and their surprise wedding in 2000 weren't enough to make the pairing the scandal that it became, Thornton and Jolie's marriage actually happened when Thornton was already in a long-term relationship with "Jurassic Park" actress Laura Dern. The two even shared a home. Following the unexpected split, Dern pulled no punches when discussing the shocking way in which her partnership with Thornton ended, what caused it, and how it all affected her.
"I left our home to work on a movie, and while I was away, my boyfriend got married, and I've never heard from him again," Dern later told Talk magazine (via ABC News). "It's like a sudden death. For no one has there been any closure or clarity."
Megan Thee Stallion slammed Klay Thompson's cheating in an Instagram breakup
Make no mistake about it — Klay Thompson is one of the most successful NBA stars of the past two decades. Since entering the league with the Golden State Warriors in 2011, Thompson has won four NBA titles, been selected as an All-Star five times, and made more than 2,800 three-point baskets. As prolific as he has been on the court, though, Thompson has been perhaps even more successful at winning the affection of beautiful women.
However, according to his most recent flame — "Plan B" rapper Megan Thee Stallion — he may have taken his romantic exploits too far for his own good, including outside of their relationship. As USA Today reported, Megan broke up with Thompson and called him out as a cheater in a 2026 Instagram story, writing, "Cheating, had me around your whole family playing house ... got 'cold feet.'"
Added Megan, whose relationship with Cardi B spawned the hit song "WAP": "Holding you down through all your HORRIBLE mood swings and treatment towards me during your basketball season now you don't know if you can be 'monogamous'???? I need a REAL break after this one .. bye y'all."
Cardi B and Offset put each other on blast
After collaborating with Offset on the 2017 song "Lick," Cardi B began a romantic relationship with her fellow rapper. Later that year, the former popped the question at a concert, and the two ultimately tied the knot. They later welcomed three children, but Cardi B has been addressing reports that Offset cheated since the early days of their marriage.
"No, it's not right for a ***** to cheat ... But what you want me to do?" she tweeted (via People) in 2018. "Go f*** me another *****? Start all over again and get cheated on again? This s*** happens to everyone and I be too, you too ... People handle they relationship different soo." Over the years that followed, rumblings of Offset's alleged infidelity continued, and the couple split and reunited multiple times. In 2023, Offset even accused Cardi B of cheating (although he later took that back). However, he accused her again the following year.
Fast-forward to 2026, and the couple is no longer together. Cardi B hasn't pulled any punches regarding the impact Offset's alleged infidelity had on her. During a 2026 X Spaces, Cardi B claimed his behavior affected her third pregnancy. "It's more than the cheating," she said (via Billboard). "It's the constant lies, the gaslighting — it was really messing up ... my head ... I couldn't eat, I couldn't sleep. My baby came out five pounds. A healthy baby. My baby came out five pounds, because I couldn't eat, I was so depressed."
Eva Longoria commented on Tony Parker's text and cheating scandal
Make no mistake — Eva Longoria and Tony Parker were one of the It couples of the late 2000s. At the time, the "Desperate Housewives" actress was still basking in the limelight of her television success and winning awards for her performance as Gabrielle. Meanwhile, Parker was a multi-time All-Star point guard with three of his eventual four NBA championships already in his trophy case. In the end, though, the pair divorced in 2011.
As Extra reported, Longoria reportedly discovered "hundreds" of inappropriate texts on Parker's phone. It was rumored that those texts were between Parker and Erin Barry — then the wife of his then-teammate on the San Antonio Spurs, Brent Barry. For her part, Erin denied having done anything untoward with Parker, but his and Longoria's marriage ultimately could not survive the scandal. Longoria later addressed the impact of Parker's alleged infidelity on Lifetime's "The Conversation With Amanda de Cadenet" (via Page Six).
"It wasn't about who he chose. I mean, I had moments of, 'Am I not sexy enough? Am I not pretty enough? Am I not smart enough?'" Longoria said. "But in so many of those questions, I immediately stopped and said, 'No, don't start doing that.' Because you can get stuck in that cycle." Added Longoria: "Why did he have to have a reason to cheat that had to do with me? ... I am so secure in who I am. I really am! And I'm not conceited. I just think, 'Wow, okay, that's the life you want to live.'"
Ariana Madix confronted Tom Sandoval on-camera
"Vanderpump Rules" stars Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval reportedly first linked up way back in 2013, when Madix first joined the show's cast. By 2014, they were in a fully fledged romantic relationship, and that continued to be the case for the better part of a decade. In a controversy that has come to be known as "Scandoval," the reality stars called it quits in 2023, and the chain of events that led to their split was particularly ugly.
As TMZ reported in 2023, Sandoval allegedly stepped out on Madix with another "Vanderpump" co-star, Raquel Leviss, prompting Madix to end the relationship. Rather than keep the situation under wraps, the show's producers elected to incorporate it into the season in progress on Bravo. That May, during the show's Season 10 finale, Ariana was documented confronting Sandoval. "I regret every moment that I stood up for you, defended you, supported you. You're worth nothing," Madix said during the exchange (via E! News).
Later, during part one of the Season 10 reunion, Madix was blunt in her assessment of what caused her relationship with Sandoval to fray. "I think he caused the divide in the relationship because he was f****** other people," she told host Andy Cohen (via The Hollywood Reporter).
Jana Kramer spoke out about Mike Caussin's cheating
After first rising to prominence as an actress on The WB's "One Tree Hill," Jana Kramer achieved success as a country singer in the 2010s while her career in film and television continued to grow. Her rise coincided with the explosion of social media platforms like Twitter, and she told Billboard in 2015 that it came with its pros and cons in terms of interacting with her fans. However, it was on that platform that she first met her third husband, football star Mike Caussin. "The best story from social media has been meeting my fiancé," she told the outlet at the time.
Alas, the couple was plagued by rumblings of Caussin's alleged infidelity throughout their relationship — beginning before they were even married. As chronicled by Us Weekly, Kramer wiped Caussin from her social media shortly after they started dating in 2014 amid accusations of cheating. However, the pair reconciled and ultimately wed in 2015. They separated the following year when Caussin allegedly cheated with multiple women, after which he sought treatment for sex addiction. Following a "massive" relapse in 2018, the push and pull continued until the couple finally divorced in 2021.
In the wake of their split, Kramer told Jada Pinkett Smith on an episode of "Red Table Talk" (via E! News) that Caussin cheated on her with "more" than 13 women. Regarding the damage that was done to their family — Kramer and Caussin had welcomed two children together — Kramer said, "I think about this year, my kids won't wake up at my house Christmas Day. That one's gonna hurt. ... That's when I get like, 'That's not fair. You took away my dream too of what I wanted for my family. That's not fair.'"