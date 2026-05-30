Celebs Who Publicly Called Out Their Cheating Exes

Khloé Kardashian may be part of Hollywood's A-list, boasting successful ventures in a variety of industries while maintaining her reality television stardom via "The Kardashians," but her love life has been somewhat messy over the years. From the Lamar Odom saga to failed relationships with the likes of French Montana and James Harden, Kardashian has struggled to find her forever partner. Perhaps none of her relationships have been as scandalous as her longtime pairing with Tristan Thompson, though.

Although Kardashian and Thompson share two children, True and Tatum Thompson, their relationship has been marked by multiple bouts of infidelity. Just before Kardashian gave birth to True in 2018, Thompson was spotted with another woman at a Manhattan lounge. Around that time, older footage of Thompson fooling around with two other women also made the rounds. Then, in 2019, Thompson got too close to Jordyn Woods, who was Kylie Jenner's best friend at the time. And all of this was covered on her show.

Following the latter incident, Kardashian took to X (then Twitter) to put Thompson on blast, writing, "This has been an awful week & I know everyone is sick of hearing about it all (as am I). I'm a rollercoaster of emotions & have said things I shouldn't have. Honestly, Tristan cheating on me & humiliating me, wasn't such a shock as the first time." Kardashian has remained open about the situation, telling Kelly Clarkson in 2022 that she had to reprogram herself to "un-love" the former NBA star.