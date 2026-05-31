Heartbreaking Final Words Celebrities Said Before They Died
The following article contains mentions of substance misuse and child abuse.
Glamorous though their lives may seem, celebrities experience many of the same highs and lows as the rest of us, including the painful and sometimes messy reality of death. When Hollywood stars die, the impact is felt far beyond their family and friends, eliciting intense emotional reactions from fans, friends, and family alike. And, just as in life, the details of their deaths are discussed, debated, dissected, and otherwise put under the microscope for all to see.
That includes those moments before they took their final breaths. Just as Charles Foster Kane's last-minute utterance of "Rosebud" in Orson Welles' 1941 masterpiece "Citizen Kane" sparked reporter Jerry Thompson's search for its hidden meaning, the last words of real-life celebrities consistently capture the imagination of those who follow them.
Whether heartbreaking, haunting, or downright inexplicable, here are the final words of 12 stars who have died through the years.
Heath Ledger allegedly tried to reassure his sister before overdosing
At the time of his death at the age of 28, Heath Ledger was at the height of his acting career. After first gaining notoriety as the male lead in the 1999 teen comedy "Ten Things I Hate About You," he went on to appear in 2000's "The Patriot" (alongside Mel Gibson), 2001's "Monster's Ball" and "A Knight's Tale," and picked up an Academy Award nomination for his work in 2005's "Brokeback Mountain." Finally, he set a new standard for comic book villains with his portrayal of The Joker in 2008's "The Dark Knight."
Sadly, Ledger was no longer with us when that performance was celebrated with a Best Supporting Actor statuette at the Oscars the following year. On January 22, 2008, Ledger was found dead at his SoHo apartment while in production on Terry Gilliam's "The Imaginarium of Doctor Parnassus." Ledger's autopsy determined that he died from an accidental overdose of prescription medications, as reported by The New York Times.
According to his sister, Kate, she and her brother spoke just before his death, at which point she voiced concern about mixing medications. Ledger's response was heartbreaking, given what followed. "I just said, 'You've got to be very careful mixing things,' and he was like, 'Katie, hello, come on, of course,'" she told People. "I was cooking dinner ... and we were laughing. Then he said, 'I've got to go, and I'll call you at 8:30 in the morning,' and that was it. That was our last conversation."
John F. Kennedy, Jr. spoke with air traffic control
In what was one of the biggest news stories of the decade, John F. Kennedy, Jr., his wife, Carolyn Bessette, and her sister, Lauren Bessette, died in an airplane crash near Martha's Vineyard on July 16, 1999. With Kennedy flying the plane, the trio had departed from Fairfield, New Jersey, with a final destination of Hyannis Port, where the son of the late former president was slated to attend a wedding with his wife. However, the plane never arrived at Martha's Vineyard, where Lauren was to be dropped off.
A certified flight instructor who previously flew with Kennedy spoke with the attorney and magazine publisher on the day of the accident and may have been able to prevent the plane from crashing into the Atlantic, but it wasn't to be. Per an NTSB report (via Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University), the instructor "offered to fly with him on the accident flight. He stated that the accident pilot replied that he 'wanted to do it alone.'"
While the flight ended in tragedy, Kennedy's words to air traffic control upon his departure from Fairfield were routine, according to Reuters. "Five three november to two two, thanks," he told the tower after being directed to a runway, referencing the plane's identification number. Several days later, that same plane was retrieved from the ocean floor.
Steve Jobs' final words raised questions
Few people impacted the way the world lives, works, and communicates like Steve Jobs. Amid his humble beginnings as a computer tech for Atari, Jobs and his friend, Steve Wozniak, co-founded Apple as a business partnership based out of the home of Jobs' parents. Today, Apple's technology is ubiquitous across the globe. As he built the company into a multinational corporation, Jobs cultivated an image as a difficult and enigmatic figure, a visionary who operated on some higher frequency. And his last recorded words before death have only added to the mystique.
Jobs died at his Palo Alto, California home on October 5, 2011, at the age of 56 due to complications related to pancreatic cancer. It was announced that he had been diagnosed with the disease in 2004, and he had a liver transplant five years later, before finally resigning as Apple's CEO the year he died. In the wake of his death, Jobs' final words were revealed in the eulogy delivered by his sister, Mona Simpson, which was ultimately published in The New York Times.
Wrote Simpson: "Before embarking, he'd looked at his sister Patty, then for a long time at his children, then at his life's partner, Laurene, and then over their shoulders past them. Steve's final words were: 'OH WOW. OH WOW. OH WOW.'" While that utterance has since been debated in Reddit threads and examined in a spiritual context, its true meaning remains a mystery.
Selena identified her own killer before dying
The untimely death of singer-songwriter Selena Quintanilla-Pérez — known mononymously at the height of her fame — on March 31, 1995, was one of the great tragedies of the era. As a mere 23-year-old at the time, Selena had succeeded in bringing Tejano music to the masses. Along the way, she won a Best Mexican-American Album Grammy for her album "Live!" She later released the album "Amor Prohibido," which, as of this writing, has spent over 200 weeks on Billboard's Top Latin Albums chart.
Sadly, she was murdered by her friend, fan club president, and manager of her boutiques, Yolanda Saldívar, at a motel in Corpus Christi, Texas. Saldívar had been fired earlier that month when it was discovered that money was missing. On the day of the murder, she was set to hand over her cellphone and all documents regarding Selena's business affairs. As chronicled by Univision, an argument ultimately ensued, after which Saldívar shot Selena in the back.
The singer managed to escape and make her way to the lobby. As noted by The Los Angeles Times, the desk clerk witnessed Selena cry out, "Help me! Help me! I've been shot!" and, "Lock the door! She'll shoot me again!" According to the clerk, Selena's last words were, "Yolanda ... 158," identifying her killer and the room number where the shooting occurred. Saldívar was later convicted and sentenced to 30 years to life for Selena's murder.
Betty White's last thoughts were of her late partner
Betty White's career peaked multiple times over a period spanning several decades. In the 1950s, she became the first woman to produce and star in her own sitcom, the syndicated "Life with Elizabeth." In the 1980s, after years in the business, she ascended to a higher plane as Rose Nylund in NBC's "The Golden Girls," a role that netted her one Emmy win and several nominations for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series. Then, as the 2000s and 2010s rolled along, she became a cult figure, continuing to generate laughs with appearances in films like 2009's "The Proposal."
After an entertainment career spanning eight decades, White died on New Year's Eve 2021 at the age of 99, just six days after suffering a mild stroke. Comedian Vicki Lawrence, who once shared the screen with White on "Mama's Family," later revealed what was believed to be White's heartbreaking final word, via Carol Burnett. And it led one to believe her final thoughts were of her late husband, Allen Ludden, who died in 1981.
"I texted Carol and said, 'This just sucks. I hate this. It's just horrible to see the people you love so much go away,'" Lawrence told Page Six. "Carol wrote back and said, 'I know, I know. I spoke to Betty's assistant, who was with her when she passed, and she said the very last word out of her mouth was 'Allen.'"
River Phoenix reportedly wanted his privacy
River Phoenix died tragically in West Hollywood on Halloween 1993, when he was just 23 years old. The "Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade" star collapsed that night as he was leaving The Viper Room — the famous Sunset Strip nightclub once co-owned by Johnny Depp. Later, Phoenix's autopsy indicated that he died as a result of a drug overdose. And while there are separate reports on what exactly Phoenix said, both before leaving the nightclub and as he lay dying in front of it, those accounts are equally heartbreaking.
According to biographer John Glatt, Phoenix reportedly said, "Paparazzi ... I want anonymity," just before he took his final breaths (as relayed by the Orlando Sentinel). And given his status as one of Tinseltown's hottest young stars at the time, there's little doubt that the paparazzi maintained a constant presence in his life. Meanwhile, musician and "Celebrity Rehab" star Bob Forrest claimed in his memoir, "Running With Monsters," that Phoenix was voicing concern about what was happening to him before dying.
"Bob, I don't feel so good," Phoenix allegedly said to Forrest (via People), adding, "I think I'm OD'ing." Forrest wrote that he offered to take Phoenix home, but the actor declined, and the issue was dropped. "I tried to reassure him. 'I don't think it's an OD. You can stand and you can talk,'" Forrest recalled. "I still have guilt that I dismissed his worries so casually."
John Lennon was processing what happened to him
The world began to collectively grieve on the night of December 8, 1980, when John Lennon was fatally shot in New York City; he was just 40 years old at the time. The Beatles icon was returning with his wife, Yoko Ono, to their apartment at The Dakota following a recording session. After exiting their limousine, the couple proceeded through the building's archway, where Mark David Chapman — a fan who had met and received an autograph from Lennon earlier that evening — shot Lennon multiple times.
"I assassinated him ... because he was very, very, very famous and that's the only reason, and I was very, very, very, very much seeking self-glory, very selfish," Chapman said at a parole hearing decades later (via ABC News); the Hawaii native was convicted and sentenced to 20 years to life for Lennon's murder. In the immediate aftermath of the attack, before Lennon was rushed to the hospital where he was ultimately pronounced dead, a doorman reportedly heard the "Imagine" singer's last words.
"He runs past me. He goes, 'I'm shot,'" the doorman claimed in the Apple TV+ documentary "Lennon: Murder Without A Trial" (via 9News). "He had blood coming out of his mouth. He just collapsed on the floor. I half-rolled him to his back and took his glasses off, put them on the desk."
Debbie Reynolds' last thoughts were of her daughter
A massive star of Hollywood's golden age, Debbie Reynolds first rose to prominence during the 1950s, a decade that saw her perform alongside Gene Kelly in the musical comedy "Singin' in the Rain." In addition to her other film and television work, spanning more than half a century, Reynolds also recorded and performed music, rocking the early charts with her 1951 single "Aba Daba Honeymoon" and the 1957 song "Tammy," which paced the Top 100 chart for five weeks.
Reynolds died from a stroke on December 28, 2016, at the age of 84 — just one day after her daughter, "Star Wars" actress Carrie Fisher — died after suffering a mid-flight cardiac emergency on Dec. 23. Reynolds was reportedly awaiting a Christmas visit from her daughter just before their deaths. "When Carrie was flying in on the plane [from London], Debbie had already made sure the table was set. The menu, everything," writer and friend Sue Cameron later told People.
On her deathbed, with Fisher having already passed away, Reynolds' thoughts reportedly remained with her daughter. As noted by The Independent, Reynolds' son, Todd Fisher, said that his mother's final words were, "I miss her so much, I want to be with Carrie."
Joan Crawford snapped at people praying for her
Another icon of cinema's golden age, Joan Crawford has gone down in Hollywood lore as one of its most controversial figures. While she thrilled audiences with iconic performances in films like 1945's "Mildred Pierce," 1954's "Johnny Guitar," and 1962's "Whatever Happened to Baby Jane?," she was also a controversial figure behind the scenes, who was accused by her adopted daughter, Christina, in the memoir "Mommie Dearest" of being a neurotic and abusive alcoholic.
While that book has been denounced by others who knew Crawford, it was nonetheless adapted into a feature film, which did little to improve her image. And the stories about the last words the actress may have uttered before dying in her New York apartment on May 10, 1977, only fed into the mythos surrounding her life.
As chronicled by the Daily Express, Crawford is alleged to have bristled, "Don't you dare ask God to help me," as they prayed at her bedside just before she passed. In other versions of the story, it was her housekeeper who was admonished for praying. In either case, it's heartbreaking that Crawford may have been so distressed during her final moments.
Brittany Murphy knew her life was ending
Actress Brittany Murphy died on December 20, 2009, after collapsing at her Los Angeles home. She was rushed to the hospital following firefighters' attempts to revive her on the scene, but ultimately passed at the age of 32 after going into cardiac arrest. It was discovered after Murphy's death that she was suffering from untreated pneumonia and anemia, in addition to multiple drug intoxication, and that her passing may have been prevented had she received medical attention earlier.
Murphy's death sent shockwaves through the industry, and her alleged final words and possible realization of what was happening to her remain devastating now, years later. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Murphy told her mother, Sharon, things like "Mommy, I can't catch my breath. Help me. Help me," "I'm dying. I'm going to die. Mommy, I love you," and "Mommy, I really don't feel well," on the morning of her death.
Prior to her tragic passing, Murphy had once been one of Hollywood's brightest young stars, with films like "Clueless," "8 Mile," "Uptown Girls," and more among her notable credits.
John Wayne had a tender message for his daughter
Another silver screen icon, John Wayne, gained stardom by memorable performances in western and war genre films. His turn as the Ringo Kid in 1939's "Stagecoach" made him a star, after which he cemented himself as part of Tinseltown's A-list by appearing in films such as 1952's "The Quiet Man," 1956's "The Searchers," 1962's "The Man Who Shot Liberty Vance," and 1969's "True Grit," among others.
Wayne lived into his early 70s when, on June 11, 1979, he died of stomach cancer, despite having previously enrolled in a cancer vaccine study in an effort to overcome the illness. He had battled cancer for several years by that point, having previously lost a lung to the disease in 1964, as chronicled by History. Just before Wayne's death, his daughter, Aissa, reportedly grew concerned that the actor was losing his memories and himself along with them. So, prior to his passing, she asked him if he knew who she was.
"Of course, I know who you are," Wayne reportedly responded to the query (via the Daily Express). "You're my girl. I love you."
Aaron Carter was optimistic in his last conversation with his friend
During the late '90s and early 2000s, Aaron Carter was a veritable teen idol and rising recording star, winning legions of young fans with songs like "I Want Candy" and "Aaron's Party (Come Get It)." The latter track reached No. 35 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, while the album of the same name logged a top-five peak position on the Billboard 200 albums chart. Clearly, he was much more than the younger brother of Backstreet Boys star Nick Carter.
As Aaron got older, the fame of his tween and teen years waned. However, in the days before his death on November 5, 2022 at 34 due to an accidental drowning after inhaling substances, the singer was reportedly optimistic about his future in music. Said Taylor Helgeson, a friend who worked with Aaron on the album (via The U.S. Sun), "The last night, he texted me and he said, 'Bro, these songs are amazing.' And I said, 'I know, I can't wait until you record them.' And he said, 'I promise you, this is our best work yet.'"
His final conversation with his twin sister, Angel, was less rosy. In a 2025 interview with People, she revealed that the two clashed amid concern over his substance misuse and complicated family dynamics. Nonetheless, Aaron expressed a desire to reconnect with his sister in their final exchange.
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