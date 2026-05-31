Heartbreaking Final Words Celebrities Said Before They Died

At the time of his death at the age of 28, Heath Ledger was at the height of his acting career. After first gaining notoriety as the male lead in the 1999 teen comedy "Ten Things I Hate About You," he went on to appear in 2000's "The Patriot" (alongside Mel Gibson), 2001's "Monster's Ball" and "A Knight's Tale," and picked up an Academy Award nomination for his work in 2005's "Brokeback Mountain." Finally, he set a new standard for comic book villains with his portrayal of The Joker in 2008's "The Dark Knight."

Sadly, Ledger was no longer with us when that performance was celebrated with a Best Supporting Actor statuette at the Oscars the following year. On January 22, 2008, Ledger was found dead at his SoHo apartment while in production on Terry Gilliam's "The Imaginarium of Doctor Parnassus." Ledger's autopsy determined that he died from an accidental overdose of prescription medications, as reported by The New York Times.

According to his sister, Kate, she and her brother spoke just before his death, at which point she voiced concern about mixing medications. Ledger's response was heartbreaking, given what followed. "I just said, 'You've got to be very careful mixing things,' and he was like, 'Katie, hello, come on, of course,'" she told People. "I was cooking dinner ... and we were laughing. Then he said, 'I've got to go, and I'll call you at 8:30 in the morning,' and that was it. That was our last conversation."