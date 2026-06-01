The Lesser-Known Story Of Shania Twain's Husband Frédéric Thiébaud

For those of you who love Canadian country singer Shania Twain and her impressive repertoire of music, you might be surprised to realize how little you know about her longtime husband, Frédéric Thiébaud. He has long been by her side, and is often quietly supporting the superstar as she continues to dominate the music industry even decades after she first came on the scene.

Thiébaud and Twain are quite private about their romantic life together, but there is still a lot known about how they first met and got together, and it's a doozy of a story. The two first met in the 1990s through their previous spouses, although they didn't get romantically involved together until the late 2000s. A few years later, the couple got married, and as far as we can tell, it's been happily ever after.

Twain's Swiss husband, Thiébaud, has been with her through her break from music in the 2000s to her return in the late 2010s. He continued to support her through two more albums, three Las Vegas residencies, and a slew of awards and honors in the years since their wedding. But here's an inside look at his story, and what led Thiébaud to Twain.