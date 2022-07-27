Shania Twain Reveals Her Health Issues Were More Serious Than Anyone Thought

In "Not Just a Girl," Shania Twain explained the lengths to which she suffered before being diagnosed with the condition. "My symptoms were quite scary because before I was diagnosed, I was on stage very dizzy. I was losing my balance, I was afraid I was gonna fall off the stage," the Queen of Country Pop said (via Page Six). "I was having these very, very, very millisecond blackouts, but regularly, every minute or every 30 seconds."

To make matters worse, Twain was diagnosed with dysphonia, a kind of vocal cord muscle paralysis, suspected of being related to her Lyme infection. The "Man! I Feel Like A Woman" singer treated her dysphonia with multiple throat surgeries and therapy, according to the Daily Mail. "My voice was never the same again," she recalled. "I thought I'd lost my voice forever. I thought that was it, I would never, ever sing again."

The singer spoke to People about her experience having open-throat surgery in 2020, something she described as "very scary" and claims had pretty drastic results. "My voice has changed. My speaking voice is definitely the biggest effort. Sometimes I get a bit raspy ... singing is actually easier," she explained. "I have more power when I'm singing now. I have more character, I find."