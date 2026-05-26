Prepare For A Short-Lived Denise Richards Comeback On Bold And Beautiful

For the first time in four years, Denise Richards will reprise her role as Shauna Fulton on "The Bold and the Beautiful." On May 22, the daytime soap teased the return in a short trailer showing that Darin Brooks was also back on "The Bold and the Beautiful" as Wyatt Spencer. A brief clip showed Shauna entering a room and being greeted by her ex, Bill Spencer, who stood with Wyatt. After the teaser showed his return, Brooks gave a little insight into what Wyatt would be doing. "He comes back to L.A. for a reason that his dad asks, but he comes back with a surprise guest," the actor told Entertainment Weekly on May 25. Richards' Shauna is not only Bill's ex, but her daughter Flo is Wyatt's ex, so there is plenty of connective tissue between the returning characters.

Fans were excited to see Shauna back, and they expressed hope that it was more than a guest spot. "If Denise Richards is back give her a storyline. What's the point of bringing these people back if only for a few episodes and no storyline," one Instagram user wrote. One Reddit user shared their theory on just how long Shauna would be back. "[I]t sounds like Wyatt and Shauna will be staying permanently," they wrote.

Unfortunately, the untold truth of Richards' return was that it was likely short-lived. One fan pointed out that TV journalist Michael Fairman reported that Brooks had signed a contract to return as Wyatt, but there was no mention of Richards also signing on long-term. As she prepared for her return, Richards gave insight into what it felt like to reunite with the cast on set.